Full-time: Brighton 0-2 Man Utd

[BBC]

Rasmus Hojlund and Diogo Dalot helped Manchester United to a victorious end to the Premier League season with a 2-0 success at Brighton.

Despite the win, Erik ten Hag's side end the season eighth - their lowest top-flight finish since 1989-90.

Brighton, meanwhile, failed to give departing boss Roberto de Zerbi the perfect send-off, despite having the better chances and dominating possession.

Adam Webster and Joao Pedro came closest to putting the Seagulls ahead in the first half, but they each lacked the clinical edge to beat Andre Onana.

Brighton were left regretting missed chances when Dalot slotted past Jason Steele in the 73rd minute, before substitute Hojlund sealed the three points two minutes before the end of normal time.

