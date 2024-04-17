Full-time: Bayern Munich 1-0 Arsenal ( 3-2 on aggregate)

[BBC]

Arsenal made a bitterly disappointing exit from the Champions League as they were beaten by Bayern Munich in a euphoric atmosphere at Allianz Arena.

Joshua Kimmich's powerful 63rd-minute header from Raphael Guerreiro's cross was enough to send the Germans through to the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate after the two teams had drawn 2-2 in London in the first leg.

