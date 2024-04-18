Full-time: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool ( 3-1 on aggregate)

[BBC]

Liverpool's hopes of ending Jurgen Klopp's reign with a European trophy are over after they failed to overturn a first-leg deficit against Atalanta.

The Reds travelled to Italy on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Anfield last Thursday and, despite controlling the game for the large periods, could not find the required goals and lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Mohamed Salah's seventh-minute penalty, after a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross was handled, gave them hope.

It marks the end of a difficult 12 days for the Reds, who drew at Manchester United and lost at home to Crystal Palace to surrender their lead at the top of the Premier League.

