Full-time: Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth

[BBC]

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Bournemouth and keep their bid for a top-four finish and Champions League football on track..

It did not begin well, though, as Bournemouth were handed the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot when Matty Cash brought down Milos Kerkez, and top-scorer Dominic Solanke made no mistake from 12 yards.

But Villa remained positive and got their reward on the stroke of half-time when January signing Morgan Rogers fired into the roof of the net.

Despite playing 120 minutes in Europe on Thursday, Villa showed no signs of fatigue and actually seemed to get stronger as the game went on.

Winger Moussa Diaby put Villa in front in the 57th minute to cap a lovely team move before Leon Bailey gave the hosts breathing space 20 minutes later.

Villa stay fourth and have opened up a six-point gap to Tottenham in fifth, although Spurs have two games in hand, while Bournemouth are 13th.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from elsewhere?

Villa fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Bournemouth fans?

Follow all of the reaction here