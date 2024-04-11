Full time: Aston Villa 2-1 Lille

[BBC]

Goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn gave Aston Villa a narrow first-leg lead over Lille in their Europa Conference League quarter-final as Unai Emery marked his 1,000th game as a manager.

Watkins scored in the 13th minute, left unmarked in the box to head in from a McGinn corner.

Leon Bailey played the ball to McGinn from a corner and he doubled the lead with a fierce strike into the bottom corner shortly before the hour mark.

With six minutes remaining, Lille got a goal back as Bafode Diakite flicked in a header from Angel Gomes' cross.

