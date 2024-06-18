FULL STORY: Bulldogs finish perfect season with state championship

UNIVERSITY PARK — The Bulldogs are home with some hardware, and it’s gold.

Meadville defeated Manheim Central 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 28-26) on Saturday for the boys volleyball Class 2A PIAA championship at Penn State’s Recreation Hall.

“I’m really proud of these guys. They battled. It was a tough match all the way through,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “Manheim is a great team and these guys had to give it everything they had.”

The Bulldogs put on a show for their large contingent of fans that made the three-hour journey to State College, even if the show was stressful at times.

In the fourth set, Manheim led 23-11 and 24-20. The Barons appeared to be on the verge of forcing a fifth set, but the ‘Dogs went to work.

A service error, back-to-back kills from Luc Soerensen and a Max Decker block evened the game at 24.

Manheim Central had set-point at 25-24 and 26-25, but the ‘Dogs never wavered. Soerensen’s kill tied the game at 25 and a Decker kill made it 26-all. Tymir Phillips had a big block in the middle to push Meadville ahead. The winner came on a botched play in the middle.

“That was tough. It was gritty. We tried to prepare for that all season long, but it’s hard to prepare for stuff like that," Bancroft said. “You can put them in every situation you want in practice to do that, but to do it in a match like this is just incredible.”

Soerensen had a team-best 18 kills. He also added nine digs and two blocks. The 6-8 sophomore is used to high pressure situations after winning a gold medal with the U.S. U19 team in May.

“It was about never giving up. We were down 22-16 and 24-20 and it’s amazing to come back in the fourth set with all the energy to win the gold medal,” Soerensen said. “We have amazing players on our side. We can spread the ball around no matter what. We have Max Decker who really took over in the final points. We got a kill every single time he swung at the end.”

Meadville’s offense hummed in the final minutes of the match, but Manheim didn’t make life easy for Meadville. The match was tight as momentum swung back and forth.

The Bulldogs opened the game with a 6-0 lead in the first set thanks to several excellent serves from Parker Gosnell. They rode the lead to a big first set win.

In the second set, Manheim controlled the flow of the game.

“I think they pressured us a little more in serving and passing. That’s always the story of the game. We were out of system more and they started to pass the ball more and were more in system,” Bancroft said. “I felt like they were firing on all cylinders. We were more trying to stay alive and we had to flip that switch and enforce our will.

“We had to pass the ball and I thought once in a while we had streaks where we were trying not to make the mistake instead of necessarily trying to get a kill. We had to flip that and play a bit better defense as well as win that serve and pass game.”

Meadville flipped the game in the third set. The ‘Dogs led 21-14 and cruised to a 2-1 lead in the match, though Manheim Central rallied at the end of the set and took that momentum into game four.

The fourth set was even at 14 before the Barons went on a run and led, which led to Meadville’s huge rally.

Meadville’s offense was balanced with five players eclipsing the six-kill mark. Gosnell and Phillips each had nine kills. Decker and Kellen Ball each added six. The myriad of options on offense makes the Bulldogs hard to stop.

“I think the offense comes with the passing. I thought we did an okay job overall, but when we can be efficient and put the ball on the money on the first contact, then we’re tough to stop,” Bancroft said. “We have seven or eight hitters with some guys on the bench that can put the ball away too. If we can get the pass up to the net and get the ball to everybody we are tough to stop.”

Senior and Mount Union commit Jack Brown had 41 assists, four digs, two blocks and two kills. Landon Carter and Luca White tallied eight and six digs, respectively.

The state championship was Meadville’s third in program history (1961, 2019) and their seventh appearance in the finals, including four out of the past five seasons. After Meadville lost the state championship to Lower Dauphin in 2021 and 2022, the seniors were happy to go out on top.

“It’s avenging those past two teams that went to states before us,” Jacob Graham said. “It feels great to get that for them, let alone the rest of the city.”

“We brought it home for this family, this group of dogs we’ve created” White said.

Several members of the Meadville Bulldogs from 2021 and 22 were on hand to cheer for this iteration of the Bulldogs with the large group of Meadville fans.

“We love it. We had some alumni guys sitting there. It is fun. They travel so well,” Bancroft said. “We have such great community support. Social media will be blowing up, it blew up on the way down. We had a police escort to get out of Meadville. We felt like we were at home with these guys. It was awesome and really nice to see.”

Meadville ended the season perfect at 21-0. They only lost six sets all season.

------------

Meadville 2024 Roster

Seniors: Alex Burgess, Angelo Mangine, Jacob Graham, Jack Brown, Luca White, Kyle Peterson

Juniors: Kellen Ball, Aslan Shaffer, Ben Fiely

Sophomores: Tymir Phillips, Landon Carter, Luc Soerensen, Tate Walker, Brennan Decker, Parker Gosnell, Evan Peterson, Zach Carr

Freshmen: Vincent Mametjanov, Max Decker, Keithan Arnold, Geovani Vincik, Michael Mangine

Head coach: Nick Bancroft

Assistant coaches: Alan Sandrock, Matt Izbinski, Hunter Graham

Schedule

21-0

3/21 3-0 win vs. Cochranton

3/26 3-1 win vs. Saegertown

4/9 3-0 win vs. Maplewood

4/11 3-0 win vs. McDowell

4/12 3-0 win vs. Moon

4/16 3-0 win vs. Rocky Grove

4/18 3-0 win vs. Cathedral Prep

4/23 3-0 0 win Mercyhurst Prep

4/25 3-0 win vs. Conneaut

4/30 3-0 win vs. Farrell

5/2 3-1 win vs. Saegertown

5/7 3-0 win vs. Fort LeBoeuf

5/8 3-0 win vs. Cambridge Springs

5/13 3-1 win vs. Cochranton

5/18 3-0 win vs. Rocky Grove

5/22 3-0 win vs. Fort LeBoeuf

5/29 3-0 win vs. Saegertown

6/4 3-0 win vs. Armstrong

6/8 3-1 win vs. Lower Dauphin

6/11 3-1 win vs. Mars

6/15 3-1 win vs. Manheim Central