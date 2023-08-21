'Full steam ahead': Jaguars to play starters for first half vs. Dolphins despite injuries

The injury bug has bit the Jacksonville Jaguars with several players banged up as the team gets set to finish out the preseason and enter the regular season.

A slew of players were hurt during joint practices or knocked out of last week's preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

That list includes offensive linemen Anton Harrison (shoulder), Chandler Brewer (concussion protocol), Cooper Hodges (patella), Darryl Williams (shoulder) and Josh Wells (groin). Blake Hance was checked for a concussion but was cleared and is slated to practice as normal this week. Williams was able to play through his injury against Detroit.

Wells is set to miss time due to his injury, but Harrison should be fine this week, according to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. Hodges, one of the team's seventh-round draft picks, will miss the remainder of the preseason and training camp, but his prognosis beyond that is unknown.

Rookie safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) suffered a setback this week prior to the game against the Lions and will be held out again this week. Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (foot) was in a boot last week for precautionary reasons but should be out of the boot this week and is being held out of the final preseason game as a result of the injury.

DL DaVon Hamilton is also dealing with a "non-football related" back injury and his return-to-play timeline is unknown.

Pederson wants starters to play first half against Dolphins despite injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson talks to players after practice after training camp Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. This was the 11th day of training camp.

Even with all of the injuries the team suffered, Pederson plans to play the team's starters for the entire first half this week against the Miami Dolphins, the team's final preseason game.

"I'm still in the same mindset. I can't really worry too much about who gets hurt, this and that. If I do, then people get hurt, right? I mean, I just think you practice and play just like you're getting ready for a regular season game and our starters need some time together on the field," Pederson said.

"So, they'll get that opportunity this week and I'll monitor it, I'll be on top of that too. So, if I need to pull them out, I'll pull them out but, right now, it's still full steam ahead."

Another injury setback for Jaguars: DT DaVon Hamilton out indefinitely with a back issue

The team's starting units did not suit up against the Lions on Saturday and have played just a couple of series thus far this preseason during the team's first game against the Dallas Cowboys. They'll get a chance to truly warm up for the regular season this week against Miami.

"You can't substitute game reps and the feeling of a little bit of pressure and a little heat. In practice, it's okay to make a mistake because we can correct it. In the game, it gets magnified. So, we just need those guys to play together," said Pederson.

"Obviously, if they can play two quarters, I'd love to get a two-minute drive if we could. Those are all things that [are] hard to simulate in practice. We'd love to get the defense in a two-minute scenario there as well. So, we'll see how it goes, but they need the time in a game setting and being a home game too, makes it a little bit easier that way."

Frenette: Jaguars will reap benefits from quarterback Trevor Lawrence's maturity, leadership skills

It will be another opportunity for the Jaguars to see quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the team's offense with receiver Calvin Ridley in the fold.

Pederson believes in joint practices despite multiple teams canceling them

Due to injuries, a couple of teams around the league canceled either some or all of their upcoming or current joint practices with each other, including the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. The New York Jets canceled the second day of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week as a result of injuries as well.

When asked about the topic, Pederson said that while injuries and chippiness are always a concern with joint practices, he believes it's part of the competition and he feels it is valuable work to conduct joint practices.

"It's one of those things, I can't control the other team, whoever the team is. [Lions head coach] Dan Campbell and I had great conversations leading up to our joint practices and I have a lot of respect for coach Campbell and that's why you do it," Pederson said of joint practices and his concern with chippiness and injuries.

"You do it with teams you know are gonna do things the right way. Everybody's gonna chip just a little bit — it's football, it's competition, it's hot, you got pads on. I enjoy it, I enjoy for us to get out of the heat for a little while and get into the cool weather up north. It just depends on who you do it with and how you message your football team, it's all about communication and the understanding that we're going there to just get better as a football team."

Pederson has said in the past that he will continue conducting joint practices during the preseason and potentially will do it twice in one preseason over the coming years.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union.

