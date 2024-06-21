Full speed ahead for Wildcats

PONTOTOC – No matter the time of year, Calhoun City basketball knows but one speed: full tilt.

During summer league action on Thursday, the Wildcats faced a team in Itawamba AHS that could match their pace. And while the result was a 43-37 loss for Calhoun City, head coach Daren Coffey was happy with how his team faced the challenge.

“I tell them, the way we play with the pressure we do, it’s all about effort – energy and effort,” Coffey said. “Keep that energy and effort the first half, it could’ve been a whole different game. But in the summer, you learn this stuff, you learn how to adjust. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Calhoun City returns four starters from last year’s squad, which went 20-10 and reached the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Those starters are two sophomores and two juniors, so while the Wildcats are young on paper, they have a decent amount of experience.

That experience showed in Thursday’s game. The Wildcats trailed 31-18 at halftime but rallied to make it a game.

“I think we pressed them pretty good and got a few turnovers,” Coffey said. “It was a real good game, good learning points on it.”

Calhoun City was led by sophomore guard Jaylon Jackson, who scored 11 points. Forward Trell Dorrough, a junior, had 10 points and four rebounds.

“It helps us get better on our defense, better offense for us, teamwork,” Jackson said of the game. “It’s helping us get better throughout the summer, preparing for the season.”

As it normally does, Calhoun City will test itself with a tough non-region schedule this coming season. The goal of this summer is to get ready to handle it.

“We’ve got a good tough schedule coming up next year,” Coffey said, “so throughout the course of that, hopefully we can get in there and get banged up and get better and grow, and at the end of the thing, get some results behind it.”