Full slate of All-Star festivities on tap for Charlotte Heading into race weekends, NASCAR.com will feature unique aspects of the upcoming race track and race weekend. This week: The Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race and Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway. For race tickets, visit NASCAR.com/tickets. Action-Packed Weekend Awaits The annual Monster Energy NASCAR …

Heading into race weekends, NASCAR.com will feature unique aspects of the upcoming race track and race weekend.

This week: The Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race and Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway. For race tickets, visit NASCAR.com/tickets.

Action-Packed Weekend Awaits

The annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race absolutely lives up its billing, featuring the sport‘s biggest names competing under bright lights in a race that has had only one repeat winner in the last 20 years. And the reward is a cool million dollars.

It doesn‘t get much more dramatic than that.

RELATED: Full schedule | All-Star format explained

Kyle Busch is the defending champion in a line of race winners that‘s included Kevin Harvick (2007), Kasey Kahne (2008), Kurt Busch (2010), Jamie McMurray (2014) and a seven-time Monster Energy Series champ who‘s won the event four times — Jimmie Johnson, the only repeat winner since 1998 and the only repeat winner in Saturday‘s field.

This year‘s race format is four stages. Stage 1 ends on Lap 30; Stage 2 ends on Lap 50; Stage 3 on Lap 70; and Stage 4 on Lap 80. NASCAR‘s overtime rule will be in effect for all four stages — and stages will not end under yellow. Only green flag laps will count in Stage 4.

The event features all the 2017 and 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race winners, former All-Star race winners who are competing full time and all past Monster Energy Series champions competing full time.

Also, the current format allows the winners of all three stages of the Monster Energy Open race to advance as well. Fans will put another driver into the race courtesy of the hugely popular Fan Vote.

Star-Studded Affair

The All-Star race isn‘t the only place fans will see all stars at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Country music superstar Cole Swindell will be playing the pre-race concert Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Story Continues

For only $20, fans can upgrade their current ticket and receive a “Golden Ticket” to see the CMA Award winner. There are only a limited number of those Golden Tickets available, but they give early access to the reserved area directly in front of the stage.

And you‘ll want to keep your eye on the pre-race festivities. Machine Gun Kelly, an award-winning rapper and actor, will give the command to start the engines. Rampage Jackson, a champion mixed martial artist, will lead the field to green as the honorary pace car driver.

Come One, Come All

The annual Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race is regarded as a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy the best NASCAR has to offer. Charlotte Motor Speedway offers several ticket packages appealing to everyone from a date night to a kid-friendly evening at the races.

Of note: All kids 13-and-under can get a ticket for only $10 with a paid adult admission.

And for those interested in taking in Charlotte‘s two-week race offering, there is a “10 Days of NASCAR Thunder” ticket called the “May Mega Pass” that grants admission for Friday‘s Camping World Truck Series race, Saturday‘s Monster Energy Open and then the $1 million Monster Energy All-Star race.

The pass also includes admission to the Coca-Cola 600 pole night on Thursday, May 24th; the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 race on Saturday, May 26th; and culminates with the Coca-Cola 600 and pre-race concert featuring the Eli Young Band on Sunday, May 27th.

Fans at home can catch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on Saturday, May 19 at 6 p.m. on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.