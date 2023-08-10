Full slate of NFL preseason games begins with Texans at Patriots tonight

Aug. 10—A full schedule of NFL preseason games are on tap for the next four days, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday when the Houston Texans visit the New England Patriots.

Thursday's late game finds Minnesota traveling to Seattle, which is scheduled to get under way at 9 p.m.

Six games are scheduled for Friday. Scheduled to start at 6 p.m. are the New York Giants at Detroit, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, Green Bay at Cincinnati and Atlanta at Miami.

At 6:30 p.m. Washington will tee it up against the Browns in Cleveland.

Friday's action concludes with a 9 p.m. kick off between Denver and Arizona, from Glendale, Ariz.

At noon Saturday Tennessee will be at Chicago and Indianapolis will go up against the Bills in Buffalo.

Afternoon affairs include the New York Jets taking on Carolina at 3 p.m. from Charlotte and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Jacksonville's Jaguars at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m. Philadelphia will play at Baltimore and at 8 p.m. the two Los Angeles teams, the Chargers and the Rams, will collide.

Sunday's games feature Kansas City at New Orleans (noon) and San Francisco at Las Vegas ( 3 p.m.).