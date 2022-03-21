Full seven-round Eagles mock draft: Post-1st Wave of Free Agency Edition

The NFL’s official league year has begun and the quest for a Super Bowl in 2022 is underway for all 32 NFL teams.

The Eagles just completed the first week of an intriguing offseason that started off strong with free agency, features three-first round picks, valuable salary-cap space, and several different routes the franchise can choose to follow.

With Jalen Hurts as the quarterback for at least the next calendar year, Philadelphia has chosen to build around the quarterback, and they still could push a first-round pick back to 2023 where the quarterback class will be much more talented.

It’ll be an interesting lead-up to April’s NFL draft and we’re adding to the fun with our fourth full seven-round mock draft 4.0, this time, after the first wave of free agency.

In this seven-round mock draft using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, we again avoided making any trades in this version, choosing to fully restock a roster that has holes on both sides of the ball, utilizing seven of the 10 picks on high-profile and highly versatile defensive players.

15. Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

The former Ohio State star would elevate the Eagles passing game, while complementing both DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins.

16. Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With Haason Reddick locked in, the Eagles nabbed a starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

19. Tyler Linderbaum OC Iowa

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum (No.65) stands in the path between the Colorado State defense and junior quarterback Spencer Petras as Petras fires a pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

With Jason Kelce back in the fold, The former Iowa All-American gets to learn from the best.

51. Chad Muma LB Wyoming

National Team linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming runs through drills during practice for the Reese’s Senior Bowl Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

With Alex Singleton in Denver, Muma helps T.J. Edwards skyrocket at linebacker.

83. Cameron Thomas EDGE San Diego State

San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (99) waits for play to begin during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against UTSA, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

The Eagles land an All American pass rusher at a value spot.

124. Jelani Woods TE Virginia

Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Every team needs two talented tight ends and Woods immediately upgrades the position behind Dallas Goedert.

154. Jamaree Salyer OG Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The rugged guard out of Georgia adds more depth to a dominant offensive line.

162. Markquese Bell S Florida A&M

FAMU safety Markquese Bell (5) celebrates a sack during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

The talented MEAC Safety can learn from Marcus Epps and Anthony Harris.

166. Smoke Monday S Auburn

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

A hard-hitting, difference making safety, Monday would provide an immediate fit.

194. Hassan Haskins RB Michigan

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) runs the ball in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hard running tailback would fill the void left by Jordan Howard.

