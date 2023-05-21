Full seeding for 2023 SEC baseball tournament

The regular season is in the books, and it’s time to turn our attention to the postseason. First up is the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama, which begins on Tuesday.

After dropping back-to-back series vs. unranked opponents, LSU ended the regular season on a stronger note, taking a series on the road against Georgia. However, the Tigers dropped Game 3.

A win on Saturday would have given coach Jay Johnson’s team an SEC title, but instead, Florida and Arkansas split the title after the former took two of three against Kentucky while the latter lost a series to Vanderbilt.

With the 12-team bracket for this week now set, here’s where each SEC team is seeded. Only the top 12 teams qualify for the tournament, so Ole Miss and Mississippi State — the last two national champions — saw their seasons end on Saturday.

Missouri Tigers

Record: 30-23 (10-20 SEC)

Division Finish: 7th in East

First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 5 Auburn

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 29-26 (11-19 SEC)

Division Finish: 6th in East

First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 6 South Carolina

Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 32-23 (14-16 SEC)

Division Finish: 5th in Wast

First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 7 Tennessee

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 38-17 (16-14 SEC)

Division Finish: 4th in West

First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 8 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 36-17 (16-14 SEC)

Division Finish: 4th in East

First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 9 Alabama

Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 38-18 (16-14 SEC)

Division Finish: 5th in East

First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 38-17 (16-13 SEC)

Division Finish: 3rd in East

First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 11 Georgia

Auburn Tigers

Record: 33-19-1 (17-13 SEC)

Division Finish: 3rd in West

First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 12 Missouri

Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 37-17 (19-11 SEC)

Division Finish: 2nd in East

First Game: Wednesday vs. Auburn/Missouri winner

LSU Tigers

Record: 42-13 (19-10 SEC)

Division Finish: 2nd in West

First Game: Wednesday vs. South Carolina/Georgia winner

Arkansas Razorbacks

Record: 39-15 (20-10 SEC)

Division Finish: 1st in West

First Game: Wednesday vs. Tennessee/Texas A&M winner

Florida Gators

Record: 42-13 (20-10 SEC)

Division Finish: 1st in East

First Game: Wednesday vs. Kentucky/Alabama winner

