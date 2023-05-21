Full seeding for 2023 SEC baseball tournament
The regular season is in the books, and it’s time to turn our attention to the postseason. First up is the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama, which begins on Tuesday.
After dropping back-to-back series vs. unranked opponents, LSU ended the regular season on a stronger note, taking a series on the road against Georgia. However, the Tigers dropped Game 3.
A win on Saturday would have given coach Jay Johnson’s team an SEC title, but instead, Florida and Arkansas split the title after the former took two of three against Kentucky while the latter lost a series to Vanderbilt.
With the 12-team bracket for this week now set, here’s where each SEC team is seeded. Only the top 12 teams qualify for the tournament, so Ole Miss and Mississippi State — the last two national champions — saw their seasons end on Saturday.
Missouri Tigers
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 30-23 (10-20 SEC)
Division Finish: 7th in East
First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 5 Auburn
Georgia Bulldogs
Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun
Record: 29-26 (11-19 SEC)
Division Finish: 6th in East
First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 6 South Carolina
Texas A&M Aggies
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Record: 32-23 (14-16 SEC)
Division Finish: 5th in Wast
First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 7 Tennessee
Alabama Crimson Tide
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Record: 38-17 (16-14 SEC)
Division Finish: 4th in West
First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 8 Kentucky
Kentucky Wildcats
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Record: 36-17 (16-14 SEC)
Division Finish: 4th in East
First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 9 Alabama
Tennessee Volunteers
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Record: 38-18 (16-14 SEC)
Division Finish: 5th in East
First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
South Carolina Gamecocks
Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News
Record: 38-17 (16-13 SEC)
Division Finish: 3rd in East
First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 11 Georgia
Auburn Tigers
Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun
Record: 33-19-1 (17-13 SEC)
Division Finish: 3rd in West
First Game: Tuesday vs. No. 12 Missouri
Vanderbilt Commodores
Syndication: The Tennessean
Record: 37-17 (19-11 SEC)
Division Finish: 2nd in East
First Game: Wednesday vs. Auburn/Missouri winner
LSU Tigers
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Record: 42-13 (19-10 SEC)
Division Finish: 2nd in West
First Game: Wednesday vs. South Carolina/Georgia winner
Arkansas Razorbacks
Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 39-15 (20-10 SEC)
Division Finish: 1st in West
First Game: Wednesday vs. Tennessee/Texas A&M winner
Florida Gators
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images
Record: 42-13 (20-10 SEC)
Division Finish: 1st in East
First Game: Wednesday vs. Kentucky/Alabama winner
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=611345007]