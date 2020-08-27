Full Seahawks injury report from Pete Carroll following Wednesday’s mock game

Pete Carroll provided a few notable injury updates following Wednesday's mock game at CenturyLink Field.

Jamal Adams (finger)

Adams was seen on Tuesday with his left hand taped up like a club. Carroll shared that the safety had an accident at home and sliced his finger while cutting strawberries. He had to get stitches, but other than that it's nothing serious. Adams was held out of the mock game but should be back at practice in short order.

Brandon Shell (ankle)

Shell rolled his ankle during warmups before the scrimmage. It's unclear how serious the injury might be, but it's possible that we don't see Shell again for the rest of camp out of precaution. Seattle desperately needs Shell to be healthy for Week 1 and in the lineup as the starting right tackle.

Phillip Dorsett (foot)

Carroll said that Dorsett's sore foot is feeling better after a few days of rest, which is good news. However, Carroll added that it's been a nagging ailment, and he indicated that Dorsett's foot might need to be managed throughout the season. There's no telling how long Dorsett has been dealing with the injury, but it's possible that it pre-dates him signing with the Seahawks. This one is worth monitoring.

Chris Carson (bereavement)

Carson has rejoined the team after being away in order to grieve the loss of multiple family members.

John Ursua (hamstring)

Ursua has a slight hamstring strain. Carroll didn't make it sound serious, but the team will exercise caution. Ursua has likely already done enough to ensure he's on the roster in 2020.

