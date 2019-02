Full schedule for Daytona 500 weekend

It’s finally here. The 2019 NASCAR season gets underway this weekend with the season openers for all three national series.

The weekend culminates with the 61st Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Feb. 14

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Truck Series practice (Fox Sports 2)

3:30 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4 – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open to fans

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (Fox Sport 2)

5:15 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

6:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 1; 60 laps/150 miles (Fox Sport 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 2; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

2:05 – 2:55 – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:05 – 3:55 – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:40 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; Single truck/two rounds (FS1)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series NextEra Energy 250; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 16

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1)

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300; 120 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 17

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:45 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – 61st Daytona 500; 200 laps/500 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)