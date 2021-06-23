Full schedule for Chiefs’ 2021 training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for their annual training camp practices. Training camp will run from July 28 through August 18, with various events such as two exclusive season ticket holder days, alumni day, Gatorade junior training camp, family fun day and military appreciation day.

All training camp practices are free unless otherwise specified. There will be a $5 parking fee per vehicle for every practice except for the season ticket member days. Unlike previous years, you’ll need to reserve tickets beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 7. You can find out more about how to do that here.

Below you’ll find all of the dates, times and details for each of the 16 training camp practices:

Wednesday, July 28: Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Day

The first practice on July 28th will not be open to the public. It's reserved exclusively for season ticket holders.

Thursday, July 29:

This marks the first practice that is open to the public. Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT. This practice carries a $5.00 admission fee.

Friday, July 30:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT. This practice carries a $5.00 admission fee.

Saturday, July 31:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT. This practice carries a $5.00 admission fee.

Monday, Aug. 2:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Tuesday, Aug. 3:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Wednesday, Aug. 4:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Thursday, Aug. 5:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Friday, Aug. 6: Chiefs Alumni Day + Gatorade Junior Training Camp

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT. Former members of the Kansas City Chiefs will return to St. Joseph and be in attendance at training camp. Kids can participate in the Gatorade Junior Training Camp on Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium.

Sunday, Aug. 8: Family Fun Day

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT. There is a $5 admission fee for this practice. Fans in attendance were able to participate in a number of family-friendly activities.

Monday, Aug. 9:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Day

Second exclusive season ticket holder day that is not open to the public. Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Thursday, Aug. 11:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Monday, Aug 16:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Tuesday, Aug 17:

Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. CT.

Wednesday, Aug 18: Military Appreciation Day

Final training camp practice begins at 8:15 a.m. CT. The Chiefs honor members of the military.

