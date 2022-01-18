Full roster for Athletes Unlimited Basketball season announced
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago SkyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Indiana FeverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Seattle StormLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Washington MysticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Lexie BrownLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Mercedes RussellLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Natasha CloudLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jantel LavenderLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Courtney WilliamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kelsey MitchellAmerican basketball player (1997-)
The inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season will include 16 players with WNBA experience, including new signees Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Lexie Brown (Chicago Sky), and Mercedes Russell (Seattle Storm).
They join Natasha Cloud, Jantel Lavender, Courtney Williams, a few of the first WNBA players who signed on.
The full 44-player roster (included below) was announced on Tuesday.
Four players- Becca Wann-Taylor, Taj Cole, Briahanna Jackson, and Takoia Larry – earned roster spots via an Athletes Unlimited Open Tryout in December.
While a quarter of the roster was on a WNBA team at the conclusion of the 2021 season, nearly every player – 42 of 44 – has experience playing in an international pro league.
When Athletes Unlimited announced its inaugural basketball league this fall, one of the selling points was that it would allow players to spend more time in the United States.
“I have played overseas, it’s not what I want to do,” Natasha Cloud said when she signed on in October. “I don’t want to spend seven months away from my family. To have a competitive league and stay in shape and transition right in the W is new wave. I’m excited to be one of the pioneers for the basketball side of it.”
READ MORE ABOUT THE FIRST EVER AU BASKETBALL SEASON: Athletes Unlimited gives WNBA players an at-home option
The five-week AU Basketball season – which will be played in Las Vegas – kicks off on January 26 and runs through February 28.
Similar to the other Athletes Unlimited leagues in softball, volleyball, and lacrosse, basketball players will earn points each week based on their team’s results, as well individual statistics. At the end of each week, the leading four players will draft the teams for the following week’s games.
The 44 players will compete for over $1 million in prize money, with the winner receiving roughly $50,000.
Complete Roster for the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Basketball Season:
Position
Player
University
Current Team
G
Ciara Andrews
Saint Joseph’s Univ. ‘16
–
G/F
Antoinette Bannister
East Carolina Univ. ‘17
–
C
Kalani Brown
Baylor Univ. ‘19
Hatayspor (KBSL-TUR)
G
Lexie Brown
Duke Univ. ‘18
Chicago Sky (WNBA)
G
Kirby Burkholder
James Madison Univ. ‘14
Santurce (BSNF-PUR)
G
Marjorie Butler
Univ. of Georgia ‘16
–
G/F
DiJonai Carrington
Stanford Univ. ‘20⁴
Connecticut Sun (WNBA)
G
Essence Carson
Rutgers Univ. ’08
–
G/F
Brittany Carter
Ball State Univ. ‘14⁵
Keltern (DBBL-GER)
G
Natasha Cloud
St. Joseph’s Univ. ‘15
Washington Mystics (WNBA)
G
Taj Cole
Univ. of Georgia ‘19¹
Unicaja Málaga (LF2-ESP)
G
Sydney Colson
Texas A&M Univ. ‘11
–
F
Drew Edelman
Univ. of Southern California ‘16²
Hollywood Wonder (WUBA)
C
Nikki Greene
Penn State Univ. ‘13
Angers (LFB-FRA)
F
Kiki Harrigan
Univ. of South Carolina ‘20
Seattle Storm (WNBA)
G
Rebecca Harris
Univ. of Illinois ‘08
Dynamo NPU (SuperLeague-UKR)
F
Isabelle Harrison
Univ. of Tennessee ‘15
Dallas Wings (WNBA)
F
Tianna Hawkins
Univ. of Maryland ‘13
Atlanta Dream (WNBA)
G
Ariel Hearn
Univ. of Memphis ‘16
Sherbrooke Suns (Big V-AUS)
G
Grace Hunter
North Carolina State Univ. ‘20
–
G
Briahanna Jackson
Univ. of Louisville ‘17
Club Aztks (LMBPF-MEX)
G/F
Meme Jackson
Univ. of Tennessee ‘19
Santurce (BSNF-PUR)
G
Tyce Knox
Texas A&M Univ. ‘17
–
F
Jessica Kuster
Rice Univ. ‘14
–
F
Takoia Larry
Texas Wesleyan Univ. ‘14
–
F
Jantel Lavender
Ohio State Univ. ‘11
Indiana Fever (WNBA)
C
Akela Maize
North Carolina State Univ. ‘18
La Glacerie (LF2-FRA)
F
Lauren Manis
College of the Holy Cross ‘20
Cegledi (NB I/A-HUN)
G/F
Danielle L. McCray
University of Kansas ‘10
Poznan (EBLK-POL)
F
Danielle M. McCray
Univ. of Mississippi ‘16
Hannover (DBBL-GER)
C
Imani McGee-Stafford
University of Texas ‘16
–
G
Laurin Mincy
Univ. of Maryland ‘15
–
G
Kelsey Mitchell
Ohio State Univ. ‘18
Indiana Fever (WNBA)
F
Chelsea Phillips
Park Univ.
FSV Rijeka (Premijer Liga-CRO)
F
Toccara Ross
Iowa State Univ. ‘09
Pioneras de Delicias (LBE-MEX)
G
Tina Roy
Univ. of South Carolina ‘16
–
C
Mercedes Russell
Univ. of Tennessee ‘18
Seattle Storm (WNBA)
G
Odyssey Sims
Baylor Univ. ‘14
Atlanta Dream (WNBA)
G
Antoinette Thompson
Texas Christian Univ. ‘12
Saarlouis (DBBL-GER)
G
Destinee Walker
Univ. of North Carolina ‘19³
Niki Lefkadas (A1 National-GRE)
G/F
Becca Wann-Taylor
Univ. of Richmond ‘14
–
G
Courtney Williams
Univ. of South Florida ‘16
Atlanta Dream (WNBA)
G
Dominique Wilson
North Carolina State Univ. ‘17
Wroclaw (EBLK-POL)
G/F
Ty Young
James Madison Univ. ‘08
Manati (BSNF-PUR)
Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC
More from On Her Turf
LSU Tiger Girls deliver clear message one year after school refuses to send... Advocates call for NCAA to add nondiscrimination protections to new constitution Abby Roque ready for her close-up as USA Hockey’s first Indigenous female...
Full roster for Athletes Unlimited Basketball season announced originally appeared on NBCSports.com