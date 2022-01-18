Full roster for Athletes Unlimited Basketball season announced

Alex Azzi
4 min read
In this article:
The inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season will include 16 players with WNBA experience, including new signees Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Lexie Brown (Chicago Sky), and Mercedes Russell (Seattle Storm).

They join Natasha Cloud, Jantel Lavender, Courtney Williams, a few of the first WNBA players who signed on.

The full 44-player roster (included below) was announced on Tuesday.

Four players- Becca Wann-Taylor, Taj Cole, Briahanna Jackson, and Takoia Larry – earned roster spots via an Athletes Unlimited Open Tryout in December.

While a quarter of the roster was on a WNBA team at the conclusion of the 2021 season, nearly every player – 42 of 44 – has experience playing in an international pro league.

When Athletes Unlimited announced its inaugural basketball league this fall, one of the selling points was that it would allow players to spend more time in the United States.

“I have played overseas, it’s not what I want to do,” Natasha Cloud said when she signed on in October. “I don’t want to spend seven months away from my family. To have a competitive league and stay in shape and transition right in the W is new wave. I’m excited to be one of the pioneers for the basketball side of it.”

READ MORE ABOUT THE FIRST EVER AU BASKETBALL SEASON: Athletes Unlimited gives WNBA players an at-home option

The five-week AU Basketball season – which will be played in Las Vegas – kicks off on January 26 and runs through February 28.

Similar to the other Athletes Unlimited leagues in softball, volleyball, and lacrosse, basketball players will earn points each week based on their team’s results, as well individual statistics. At the end of each week, the leading four players will draft the teams for the following week’s games.

The 44 players will compete for over $1 million in prize money, with the winner receiving roughly $50,000.

Complete Roster for the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Basketball Season:

Position

Player

University

Current Team

G

Ciara Andrews

Saint Joseph’s Univ. ‘16

G/F

Antoinette Bannister

East Carolina Univ. ‘17

C

Kalani Brown

Baylor Univ. ‘19

Hatayspor (KBSL-TUR)

G

Lexie Brown

Duke Univ. ‘18

Chicago Sky (WNBA)

G

Kirby Burkholder

James Madison Univ. ‘14

Santurce (BSNF-PUR)

G

Marjorie Butler

Univ. of Georgia ‘16

G/F

DiJonai Carrington

Stanford Univ. ‘20⁴

Connecticut Sun (WNBA)

G

Essence Carson

Rutgers Univ. ’08

G/F

Brittany Carter

Ball State Univ. ‘14⁵

Keltern (DBBL-GER)

G

Natasha Cloud

St. Joseph’s Univ. ‘15

Washington Mystics (WNBA)

G

Taj Cole

Univ. of Georgia ‘19¹

Unicaja Málaga (LF2-ESP)

G

Sydney Colson

Texas A&M Univ. ‘11

F

Drew Edelman

Univ. of Southern California ‘16²

Hollywood Wonder (WUBA)

C

Nikki Greene

Penn State Univ. ‘13

Angers (LFB-FRA)

F

Kiki Harrigan

Univ. of South Carolina ‘20

Seattle Storm (WNBA)

G

Rebecca Harris

Univ. of Illinois ‘08

Dynamo NPU (SuperLeague-UKR)

F

Isabelle Harrison

Univ. of Tennessee ‘15

Dallas Wings (WNBA)

F

Tianna Hawkins

Univ. of Maryland ‘13

Atlanta Dream (WNBA)

G

Ariel Hearn

Univ. of Memphis ‘16

Sherbrooke Suns (Big V-AUS)

G

Grace Hunter

North Carolina State Univ. ‘20

G

Briahanna Jackson

Univ. of Louisville ‘17

Club Aztks (LMBPF-MEX)

G/F

Meme Jackson

Univ. of Tennessee ‘19

Santurce (BSNF-PUR)

G

Tyce Knox

Texas A&M Univ. ‘17

F

Jessica Kuster

Rice Univ. ‘14

F

Takoia Larry

Texas Wesleyan Univ. ‘14

F

Jantel Lavender

Ohio State Univ. ‘11

Indiana Fever (WNBA)

C

Akela Maize

North Carolina State Univ. ‘18

La Glacerie (LF2-FRA)

F

Lauren Manis

College of the Holy Cross ‘20

Cegledi (NB I/A-HUN)

G/F

Danielle L. McCray

University of Kansas ‘10

Poznan (EBLK-POL)

F

Danielle M. McCray

Univ. of Mississippi ‘16

Hannover (DBBL-GER)

C

Imani McGee-Stafford

University of Texas ‘16

G

Laurin Mincy

Univ. of Maryland ‘15

G

Kelsey Mitchell

Ohio State Univ. ‘18

Indiana Fever (WNBA)

F

Chelsea Phillips

Park Univ.

FSV Rijeka (Premijer Liga-CRO)

F

Toccara Ross

Iowa State Univ. ‘09

Pioneras de Delicias (LBE-MEX)

G

Tina Roy

Univ. of South Carolina ‘16

C

Mercedes Russell

Univ. of Tennessee ‘18

Seattle Storm (WNBA)

G

Odyssey Sims

Baylor Univ. ‘14

Atlanta Dream (WNBA)

G

Antoinette Thompson

Texas Christian Univ. ‘12

Saarlouis (DBBL-GER)

G

Destinee Walker

Univ. of North Carolina ‘19³

Niki Lefkadas (A1 National-GRE)

G/F

Becca Wann-Taylor

Univ. of Richmond ‘14

G

Courtney Williams

Univ. of South Florida ‘16

Atlanta Dream (WNBA)

G

Dominique Wilson

North Carolina State Univ. ‘17

Wroclaw (EBLK-POL)

G/F

Ty Young

James Madison Univ. ‘08

Manati (BSNF-PUR)

