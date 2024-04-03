‘I take full responsibility for my part’: Rashee Rice meets with police about racing crash

Rashee Rice met with Dallas police Wednesday and is continuing to cooperate with them in the investigation into a car crash to which he has been linked, according to a statement he shared on his Instagram story.

Rice, a football player with the Kansas City Chiefs who grew up in North Richland Hills and played football for SMU and Richland High School, said he takes responsibility for his actions in the crash.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote in the statement. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

The Saturday crash on North Central Expressway injured four people, sending two of them to the hospital. Police in Dallas said two vehicles, a Lamborghini and a Corvette, were racing down North Central Expressway. The driver of the Lamborghini lost control on the left shoulder, hit the median wall and swerved out into traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Police said everyone in the two vehicles that were racing got out and walked on the highway to leave the scene. They didn’t stop to check if anybody was injured or provide insurance information.

Media reports have linked the crash to Rice through the vehicles. One was leased to him by a luxury car rental company in Dallas, Classic Lifestyle, and the other vehicle was apparently registered to him, according to a police document.

Authorities haven’t said what role Rice may have played, including whether he was driving or in either of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

This is the second statement released from Rice. The first, shared via his attorney, said he was cooperating with authorities and was keeping those impacted by the crash in his thoughts.

Marc Lenahan, an attorney based in Farmer’s Branch, told the Star-Telegram one survivor is a client of his. She was in the back of an Uber when the crash happened and has been left with a concussion, he said.