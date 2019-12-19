Full Race Replay: Kyle Busch scores first Cup Series win at Auto Club

Kyle Busch didn’t waste any time winning in the NASCAR Cup Series. In his first full-time season, Busch took the checkered flag at Auto Club Speedway in September 2005 at the age of 20. He was the youngest winner at that point in series history.

Although no one knew it then, Auto Club would come full circle for Busch some 14 years later. In 2019, Fontana delivered yet another milestone for Busch as he took home his 200th national series win after winning the 2019 Auto Club 400.

Since that September day in 2005, Busch has added another 55 Cup wins, 200 top fives, 32 poles and two premier series championships to his resume.

Relive the race that started it all for Busch at NASCAR’s highest level in this Full Race Replay of the 2005 Sony HD 500 from Auto Club.

