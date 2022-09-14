Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard appears to be moving closer to making his 2022 debut.

Leonard has been on the mend after having back surgery in June and he was inactive for the season-opening tie with the Texans. Leonard was listed as a limited participant in the final two days of practice last week, but he moved up to a full practice session on Wednesday.

While Leonard is moving in the right direction, defensive lineman DeForest Buckner might be a cause for concern for the Colts. Buckner missed practice with a hip injury.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce also missed practice. Colts head coach Frank Reich said during his media availability that Pierce is in the concussion protocol.

Cornerback Kenny Moore (hip) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) were both limited participants.

Full practice for Shaquille Leonard, DeForest Buckner doesn't practice