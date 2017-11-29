Full practice for Matthew Stafford on Wednesday

During a conference call with Ravens media on Wednesday, Lions coach Jim Caldwell declined to offer an update on quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s ankle because the team’s injury report would provide it later in the day.

The Lions have released that report and it shows good news for Stafford’s chances of playing this weekend. Stafford was a full participant in practice a little less than a week that after he was injured in the team’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings.

Stafford said earlier this week that he expected to be able to go against Baltimore, which isn’t much of a surprise as he hasn’t missed a game since 2010 and never came out of the game with Minnesota. He did look like he was negatively affected by the injury in the late stages of the game, however, and any limits to his mobility will make him a tempting target for the Ravens pass rush.

Story Continues

Running back Ameer Abdullah, center Travis Swanson and right guard T.J. Lang were out of practice for Detroit.