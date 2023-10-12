Full practice for Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa doesn't participate

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said earlier this week that he has a 99 percent chance of returning to action against the Cowboys and Thursday's practice shows that continues to look like a good bet.

Ekeler was listed as a full participant in practice on the team's first injury report of the week. He has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but it looks like his return will come on Monday night.

Things look less rosy for edge rusher Joey Bosa. Bosa missed week four with toe and hamstring injuries and he did not practice on Thursday. The toe is the only injury still listed for Bosa.

Khalil Mack also sat out practice, but it was a rest day for the team's other leading edge rusher. Safety Alohi Gilman (heel) was the only other Charger out of practice.

Defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham (wrist) were limited participants.