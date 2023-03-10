Full order of Rams’ 10 picks in 2023 NFL draft

In the blink of an eye, the Los Angeles Rams went from having six picks in the 2023 NFL draft to having 10. It wasn’t unexpected news because all along, the Rams planned to have 10 total picks after receiving compensatory selections for the free-agent losses they suffered last offseason.

And on Thursday, the NFL awarded the Rams four comp picks, including three in Round 5. The league still hasn’t announced the official draft order yet as there are still some slots to sort out, likely due to trades involving 2023 picks, but Tankathon has the unoffial order.

The Rams are without first-round and fourth-round picks due to trades for Matthew Stafford and Sony Michel, while they also gave up their fifth-rounder for Troy Hill last year. Still, they’ll have two top-70 picks, as well as three in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.

We don’t yet know where their first seventh-rounder will fall, however, because they traded one to the Packers in the Corey Bojorquez deal and acquired one from Detroit in the Michael Brockers trade.

Here’s the full list of picks for the Rams as it stands right now.

Round 2

No. 36

Round 3

No. 69

Round 5

No. 167*

No. 171*

No. 179*

Round 6

No. 182

No. 189 (from Titans)

No. 191 (from Packers)

Round 7

No. 223 or 235 (from Detroit)

No. 251*

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire