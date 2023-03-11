Full order of Jaguars’ 9 picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft order is set after the league announced this year’s compensatory selections earlier this week.

For a 13th consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t receive one of those compensatory picks. While that streak will likely end next offseason, the draft order is set after those picks were added to the mix.

With just under seven weeks until the draft gets started, here are the Jaguars’ picks this April:

The Jaguars’ fifth-round pick this year was part of the deal that brought wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the franchise from the Atlanta Falcons. The team’s original seventh-round selection was sent to the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 preseason as part of a trade to acquire offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 27.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire