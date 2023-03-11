Full order of Jaguars’ 9 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft order is set after the league announced this year’s compensatory selections earlier this week.
For a 13th consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t receive one of those compensatory picks. While that streak will likely end next offseason, the draft order is set after those picks were added to the mix.
With just under seven weeks until the draft gets started, here are the Jaguars’ picks this April:
1st round (24th overall)
2nd round (56th overall)
3rd round (88th overall)
4th round (121st overall) – via Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4th round (127th overall)
6th round (185th overall) – via New York Jets
6th round (202nd overall)
6th round (208th overall) – via Philadelphia Eagles
7th round (226th overall) – via Carolina Panthers
The Jaguars’ fifth-round pick this year was part of the deal that brought wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the franchise from the Atlanta Falcons. The team’s original seventh-round selection was sent to the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 preseason as part of a trade to acquire offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.
The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 27.