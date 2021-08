Olympics TV & Streaming Weekend Schedule For NBC & Peacock: How To Watch U.S.A. Track & Field, Swimming & Women’s Gymnastics Live – Updated

UPDATED with latest schedule changes: The Tokyo Olympics on NBC enter their second weekend with U.S.A. Track & Field kicking into high gear and the U.S.A Women’s Gymnastics team going for gold. The network has televised coverage of the Games on its broadcast flagship as well as a plethora of other NBCUniversal TV and streaming channels.

See the complete weekend TV & streaming schedule of events by sport below.

More from Deadline

FRIDAY, JULY 30 (all times Pacific)

Men’s Golf: Individual Stroke Play: 3:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. (Golf)

Women’s Beach Volleyball: U.S.A. vs. Brazil (Live): 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (CNBC)

Track & Field, Swimming, Men’s Gymnastics (Live): 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (NBC)

Men’s & Women’s Track & Field (Live): 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (USA)

Men’s Archery (Live), Women’s Cycling: BMX (Live): 6 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Women’s Volleyball: U.S.A. vs. ROC (Live): 7 p.m.-8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Men’s & Women’s Cycling: BMX Freestyle (Live): 8 p.m.-9 p.m. (USA)

Men’s Archery: 9 p.m.-10 p.m. (USA)

Men’s Water Polo: U.S.A. vs. Hungary (Live): 10 p.m.-11 p.m. (USA)

Women’s Rugby (Live): 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. (NBCSN)

Women’s Diving: Springboard (Live): 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (USA)

Women’s Tennis Gold Medal Match: Singles (Live): 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

BREAKDOWN BY SPORT (all times Eastern)

Archery

3:30 a.m. — Women’s individual final — CNBC (live)

Basketball

12:40 a.m. — Women: United States vs. Japan — USA (live)

Beach Volleyball

9 a.m. — Men’s qualifying round — NBC Sports Network (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s qualifying round — CNBC (live)

Cycling

5 p.m. — Women’s BMX freestyle qualifying — CNBC (live)

5 p.m. — Men’s BMX freestyle qualifying — USA (live)

Golf

6:30 p.m. — Men’s third round — Golf Channel (live)

Story continues

Swimming

9:30 p.m. — Men’s 100-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter backstroke, women’s 800-meter freestyle and mixed 4×100-meter medley finals — NBC (live)

Track & Field

8 p.m. — Women’s 400-meter hurdles, men’s 800 meters and women’s 100-meter hurdles qualifying rounds — NBC, USA (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters qualifying rounds, mixed 4×400-meter relay semifinals — NBC

Volleyball

8 p.m. — Women: United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee — CNBC (live)

FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Friday on Peacock:

Women’s Gymnastics All Around Final

Men’s Basketball USA vs. IRI

Women’s Water Polo USA vs. HUN Pool Play

Men’s Rugby Bronze Medal Match GBR vs. ARG

Men’s Rugby Gold Medal Match FIJ vs. NZL

Men’s Beach Volleyball USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs. KEN (Makokha/Khadambi) Pool Play

Women’s Rugby USA vs. CHN Pool Play

Men’s Beach Volleyball USA (Dalhausser/Lucena) vs. ARG (Azaad/Capogrosso)

Women’s Table Tennis Gold Medal Game

Women’s Volleyball USA vs. TUR Preliminary Round

SATURDAY, JULY 30 (all times Pacific)

Women’s Handball: ROC vs. France: 12:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. (USA)

Women’s Rugby Gold Medal Game: Teams TBD (Live): 1:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. (USA)

Men’s Soccer: Japan vs. New Zealand: 2:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. (USA)

Men’s Soccer: Korea vs. Mexico: 4 a.m.-5 a.m. (USA)

Track & Field (Live): 3 a.m.-8 a.m. (Peacock)

Men’s Basketball: Australia vs. Germany: 6:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (USA)

Women’s Volleyball: China vs. Italy (Live): 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. (USA)

Men’s Basketball: U.S.A vs. TBD (Live): 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Men’s Fencing: Team Foil: 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m. (NBC)

Men’s Beach Volleyball, Men’s Cycling Final: BMX: 9 p.m.-11:30 p.m. (NBC)

Men’s Soccer: Teams TBD: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. (USA)

Women’s Track & Field (Live): 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.(USA)

Men’s Fencing: Team Foil (Live): 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. (USA)

Women’s Diving: Springboard (Live): 11 p.m.-12 p.m. (USA)

BREAKDOWN BY SPORT (all times Eastern)

Archery

3:30 a.m. — Men’s individual final — CNBC (live)

Baseball

6 a.m. — United States vs. Korea — NBC Sports Network (live)

Basketball

8 a.m. — Men: United States vs. Czech Republic — Peacock (live)

Beach Volleyball

8 p.m. — Women’s elimination round — NBC (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s and women’s elimination rounds — CNBC (live)

Cycling

9 p.m. — BMX freestyle men’s and women’s finals — CNBC (live)

Diving

2 a.m. — Women’s springboard semifinal — USA (live)

Fencing

1:30 a.m. — Women’s team sabre semifinals — CNBC (live)

Golf

6:30 p.m. — Men’s final round — Golf Channel (live)

Gymnastics

1:30 a.m. — Men’s trampoline final — CNBC (live)

Rugby

4:30 a.m. — Women’s final and bronze medal match — USA (live)

Soccer

4 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal: Spain vs. Ivory Coast — NBC Sports Network (live)

5 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal: Japan vs. New Zealand — USA (live)

7 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal: Korea vs. Mexico — USA (live)

Swimming

9:30 p.m. — Men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle, men’s 1,500-meter freestyle and men’s and women’s 4×100-meter medley relays finals — NBC (live)

Tennis

2 a.m. — Women’s singles final, women’s singles, men’s singles; women’s doubles and mixed doubles bronze medal matches — Olympic Channel (live)

11 p.m. — Men’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles finals — Olympic Channel (live)

Track & Field

6 a.m. — Men’s long jump and men’s 100 meters qualifying rounds, women’s 100 meters and women’s 800 meters semifinals, men’s discus, mixed 4×400-meter relay, women’s 100 meters finals — Peacock (live)

8 p.m. — Mixed 4×400-meter relay and women’s 100 meters, finals — NBC

8:10 p.m. — Women’s shot put, final; men’s 400 meters and women’s steeplechase, qualifying rounds — USA (live)

Volleyball

9 a.m. — Women: China vs. Italy — USA (live)

Water Polo

1 a.m. — Men: United States vs. Hungary — USA (live)

Wrestling

10 p.m. — Qualifying round — CNBC (live)

FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Saturday on Peacock

Men’s Basketball Group C Slovenia vs. Japan

Men’s Water Polo USA vs. ITA Pool Play

Women’s Beach Volleyball USA (April/Alix) vs. NED (Keizer/Meppelink) Pool Play

Cycling BMX Racing Pool Round Finals

Men’s Volleyball USA vs. BRA Preliminary Round

Men’s Tennis Doubles Gold Medal Game

Women’s Basketball USA vs. JPN Group Phase

Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal USA vs. NED

Men’s Table Tennis Gold Medal Game

Men’s Beach Volleyball USA (Bourne/Gibb) vs. QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) Pool Play

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 (all times Eastern)

Badminton

12 a.m. — Men’s singles quarterfinals — CNBC (live)

8:40 a.m. — Women’s singles semifinals — NBC Sports Network (live)

Basketball

4:20 a.m. — Men: Spain vs. Slovenia — USA (live)

Beach volleyball

12 a.m. — Men’s elimination round — NBC (live, joined in progress)

8 p.m. — Women’s elimination round — NBC (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s elimination round — CNBC (live)

Canoe/Kayak

8:30 p.m. — Sprint qualifying — USA (live)

Field Hockey

8:30 p.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — CNBC (live)

Diving

2 a.m. — Women’s springboard final — USA (live)

7 p.m. — Women’s springboard final — NBC

Fencing

12:30 a.m. — Men’s team foil semifinals — USA (live)

6:30 a.m. — Men’s team foil final — NBC Sports Network (live)

Gymnastics

4 a.m. — Men’s floor exercise, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse and women’s uneven bars finals — Peacock (live)

9 p.m. — Women’s vault final — NBC

11 p.m. — Women’s uneven bars final — NBC

Handball

3 a.m. — Men: Norway vs. France — CNBC (live)

8:30 a.m. — Men: Denmark vs. Sweden — USA (live)

Track & Field

6 a.m. — Men’s 100 meters, women’s 100-meter hurdles, men’s 800 meters and men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s high jump, women’s triple jump and men’s 100 meters finals — Peacock (live)

7 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters and women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinals — NBC

8 p.m. — Women’s 100-meter hurdles and men’s long jump finals, women’s 1,500 meters and women’s 200 meters qualifying rounds — USA (live)

9:30 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters, women’s 100-meter hurdles and men’s long jump finals, men’s 800 meters and men’s 400 meters semifinals, women’s 200 meters qualifying round — NBC

Volleyball

8:45 a.m. — Men: United States vs. Argentina — NBC (live)

Water Polo

10:30 p.m. — Men: United States vs. Greece — CNBC (live)

Weightlifting

6:30 a.m. — Women’s 76kg, final — NBC Sports Network (live)

Wrestling

10 p.m. — Greco Roman qualifying rounds and semifinals, women’s freestyle qualifying rounds and semifinals — Olympic Channel (live)

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.