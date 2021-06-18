'Full of waffles but devoid of life:' Fantasy football loser punished with 15 hours in Waffle House

Liz Roscher
·4 min read

Fantasy football isn't real (hence the name), but it can have real life consequences. Lee Sanderlin knows first-hand about the pain that can come from a last-place fantasy football finish. 

Sanderlin, a journalist for the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, finished last in his 2020 fantasy football league. His punishment? Spend 24 hours in a Waffle House, with one hour subtracted for each waffle he could eat. 

He ended up eating nine waffles and spent 15 hours in a Waffle House, and we know this because he tweeted through the entire ordeal. 

It started innocently enough, but with a decidedly ominous tone. Sanderlin knew what lay ahead of him. 

He managed to eat two waffles in the first hour, but it got much harder from there. 

Two kids picking "Eye of the Tiger" on TouchTunes got Sanderlin ready for his fifth waffle, but then he started to hit a wall. 

It took him over an hour to finish the last quarter of waffle No. 5, so it was no surprise that No. 6 wasn't going down easy. 

Sanderlin shared a screenshot of his Week 8 fantasy roster, which he called "just not good." One look should tell you that "just not good" is quite an understatement. 

He finally finished waffle No. 6 more than two hours after he'd ordered it, and then went outside to vomit in the bushes. (Thankfully, he said that he wasn't being penalized for vomit breaks.) He still had so far to go.

He ordered waffle No. 7, but he just couldn't get it down. His one-line tweet in the wee hours of the morning was almost poetic. 

After spending a few hours in his car to recharge his phone (something the rules also allowed him to do), Sanderlin went back inside the Waffle House for the final push, though he still hadn't finished his seventh waffle. 

He finally finished his seventh waffle, then came up with a plan to finally get himself out of there. 

He ordered his waffles on time, and through sheer willpower alone managed to put them away. He finally got to leave at 6:37 a.m. CT. 

Congratulations, Lee Sanderlin! You survived your fantasy football punishment. I'm sure that will inspire you to do better next year, but in the meantime please get your cholesterol checked. Nine Waffle House waffles are no joke. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories