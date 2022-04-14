Full odds and rankings for Pac-12 conference in 2022 according to ESPN FPI

With the college basketball season now behind us, and spring football underway across the country, we are seeing a large portion of the sports media world dig back into the realms of college football, taking a look at what we are going to see this fall when the 2022 season kicks off.

One of the most notable points in the offseason is when ESPN releases their numbers for the Football Power Index, which “measures a team’s true strength on a net point scale; expected point margin vs. opponent on a neutral field.”

The ESPN FPI gave a number to each team in the nation, ranking them according to their chance to succeed this season. It predicts what their record will be, and how likely they are to become bowl eligible, win their conference, and win the national championship.

For the Pac-12, the numbers go along with our idea of the power balance in the conference. As you would expect, the Utah Utes, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and USC Trojans are all near the top of the rankings. What does it look like after that, though? Let’s see:

Arizona Wildcats

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: -5

Projected Record: 3.5-8.5

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 9.3%

Chance to Win Division: 0.1%

Chance to Win Conference: 0.1%

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: -4.3

Projected Record: 3.2-8.8

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 6.3%

Chance to Win Division: 0.2%

Chance to Win Conference: 0.0%

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: -2.6

Projected Record: 4.7-7.3

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 29.8%

Chance to Win Division: 1.8%

Chance to Win Conference: 0.3%

California Golden Bears

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: -1.1

Projected Record: 5.5-6.5

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 49.7%

Chance to Win Division: 4.7%

Chance to Win Conference: 1.0%

Stanford Cardinal

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 0.9

Projected Record: 4.9-7.1

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 34.2%

Chance to Win Division: 3.4%

Chance to Win Conference: 0.9%

Oregon State Beavers

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

FPI: 2.0

Projected Record: 6.0-6.0

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 62.8%

Chance to Win Division: 8.1%

Chance to Win Conference: 2.2%

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 4.3

Projected Record: 7.3-4.8

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 88.8%

Chance to Win Division: 17.0%

Chance to Win Conference: 5.4%

Arizona State Sun Devils

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 6.5

Projected Record: 7.7-4.5

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 91.9%

Chance to Win Division: 16.1%

Chance to Win Conference: 7.5%

USC Trojans

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

FPI: 7.6

Projected Record: 7.9-4.3

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 94.3%

Chance to Win Division: 17.9%

Chance to Win Conference: 8.9%

UCLA Bruins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 8.3

Projected Record: 8.7-3.3

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 98.7%

Chance to Win Division: 20.3%

Chance to Win Conference: 10.8%

Oregon Ducks

FPI: 10.2

Projected Record: 8.6-4.1

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 96.9%

Chance to Win Division: 65.0%

Chance to Win Conference: 33.3%

Utah Utes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 12.7

Projected Record: 9.3-3.2

Chance at Bowl Eligibility: 99.3%

Chance to Win Division: 45.4%

Chance to Win Conference: 29.4%

