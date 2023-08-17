Full nonconference basketball slate official

Aug. 16—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will start the 2023-24 college basketball season the same way it did a year ago. The Illini have a Nov. 6 opener scheduled against Eastern Illinois, the start of an 11-game nonconference schedule officially released Wednesday night.

Illinois' nonconference slate is highlighted by a Gavitt Games matchup against Marquette at State Farm Center, a return visit to New York City for the Jimmy V Classic against Florida Atlantic and a trip to Knoxville, Tenn., to play Tennessee. All three teams will likely begin the 2023-24 season ranked.

Your 2023 non-conference schedule.

Get your season tickets now: https://t.co/2EGcQF3ab2#Illini — #HTTO — #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/VmGYmpGK3r

— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 17, 2023

The rest of Illinois' nonconference schedule will play out at State Farm Center. The Illini are hosting Oakland, Valparaiso, Western Illinois, Southern, Colgate and Fairleigh Dickinson.