The full NFL Playoff Picture

With the season coming to a conclusion and many wondering at any given moment exactly what is and isn’t required to secure a playoff berth and/or maximum playoff positioning for one or more contenders, we’ve put together a list of where every team with lingering postseason hopes stands, including an explanation or where they are, where they can go, and how they get there.

Ideally, the list will be updated after each game that affects it. (Ideally.)

So here goes, with the AFC contenders followed by the NFC contenders.

Chiefs (11-3): They’ve clinched a playoff berth. Saturday night’s loss by the Chargers simplifies significantly the rest of the picture. A win against the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday or a home win against the Raiders in Week 17 will nail down the AFC West title and a first-round bye. Two wins, or one win and one Texans loss, will secure the No. 1 seed. Two losses and a Chargers win over the Broncos would drop the Chiefs to the No. 5 seed.

Texans (10-4): They’ve yet to clinch a playoff berth. A win on Sunday at Philadelphia or a Steelers loss would give the Texans their official ticket to the postseason. A victory over the Eagles would also clinch the division title. Wins over the Eagles and Jaguars would nail down the No. 2 seed, giving the Texans their first playoff bye in franchise history. Two wins and two Chiefs losses would give the Texans home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Two losses could keep the Texans from winning the AFC South.

Patriots (9-5): Two weeks after being on the brink of their 10th straight division title, the Patriots continue to be one win away from securing it. Two home wins (home vs. Bills and Jets) and at least one Texans loss (at Eagles, home vs. Jaguars) would give the Patriots their ninth straight first-round bye.

Ravens (9-6): Thanks to that victory over the Chargers, the Ravens are in with a win next week, either as the AFC North champions (if the Steelers lose at the Saints or at home to the Bengals) or as the No. 6 seed (unless, as MDS explained on Saturday, the Texans lose their final two games and Houston prevails on the always-shifting strength-of-victory tiebreaker with the Ravens). Baltimore would win a wild-card tiebreaker with the Titans at 10-6 (thanks to a 21-0 shutout of Tennessee earlier this year) or the Colts at 10-6 (thanks to a better conference record). At this point, it’s still possible that the Ravens get in even with a loss next week; they’d win the division if the Steelers lose twice, and the Ravens could secure the No. 6 seed if the Colts lose to the Giants on Sunday and then beat the Titans next weekend, if the Dolphins lose at least once, and if the Ravens prevail in the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Colts.

Chargers (10-4): The Chargers can still win the AFC West by beating the Broncos in Denver, if the Chiefs lose at Seattle and at home to the Raiders. Absent that, the Chargers will be the No. 5 seed.

Steelers (8-5-1): Their playoff chances remain tenuous. A win over the Saints would keep the Steelers in first place in the AFC North, but the victory would guarantee nothing; a win next Sunday at home over the Bengals would still be necessary to secure the division, barring a loss by the Ravens to the Browns. A Pittsburgh loss to the Saints would drop the Steelers behind the Ravens in the AFC North and behind the Titans (and maybe the Colts) for the No. 6 seed. If the Colts beat the Giants on Sunday, the door would as a practical matter be slammed shut for the sixth seed, since the Titans and Colts would be 9-6 each and the winner of their Week 17 showdown would move to 10-6 and box out Pittsburgh. This would hinge the Steelers’ chances of a playoff berth on the Ravens losing to the Browns — barring a Colts-Titans tie in Week 17, which would give the Steelers the tiebreaker in a trio of teams with 9-6-1 records.

Titans (9-6): A Steelers loss to the Saints on Sunday would set up a win-and-in scenario next week for the Titans, since their 10-6 record after a victory over the Colts would be better than Pittsburgh’s best possible outcome of 9-6-1, or the 9-7 final record Baltimore would need to have in order to give the Steelers the AFC North title. If the Steelers beat the Saints, the scenario becomes this: Beat the Colts and root for the Steelers or Ravens to lose next weekend. Also, two losses by the Texans plus a Tennessee win over the Colts next weekend would give the Titans the AFC South crown based on the division-record tiebreaker.

Colts (8-6): Beating the Giants on Sunday would put the Colts in the same posture as the Titans: Win and in, if the Steelers lose to the Saints. If the Steelers beat the Saints, the Colts would need to win in Week 17 and hope for the Steelers or Ravens to lose that same day. Also, beating the Giants and Titans coupled with two losses by the Texans would give the Colts the division title, based on the division-record tiebreaker with Houston.

Dolphins (7-7): They can steal the AFC East with two wins (Jaguars, at Bills) and two New England losses. A convoluted path to the wild-card remains, requiring two wins, a Colts loss to the Giants on Sunday, a Colts win over the Titans next Sunday, and either a Ravens loss to the Browns next Sunday or two Steelers losses. If the Ravens lose and Steelers win at least once, the Dolphins could win a four-way tiebreaker with the Ravens, Titans, and Colts, based on what would be an 8-4 conference record. If the Steelers lose twice and the Ravens win the division, the Dolphins would lose a three-way tiebreaker with the Colts and Titans.

Saints (12-2): The NFC South is clinched. One win in their final two games — at home vs. the Steelers and Panthers — locks down the No. 1 seed. Losses by the Bears and Rams on Sunday also would deliver the top seed, even if the Saints lose. The Saints could still squander a first-round bye, by losing twice while the Rams and Bears win out.

Rams (11-3): They’ve won the NFC West, but nothing more. The Rams need to win twice and hope the Saints lose twice to land the No. 1 seed. A first-round bye also requires a pair of season-ending wins (at Cardinals, home vs. 49ers), since the 10-4 Bears hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams. One or two losses by the Bears (at 49ers, at Vikings) would make that path easier.

Bears (10-4): After winning their first NFC North title since 2010, the Bears can still climb the ladder, all the way to the top. Two wins (at 49ers and at Vikings) and one Rams loss would give Chicago the No. 2 seed. Two wins, one Rams loss, and two Saints losses would give the Bears home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Cowboys (8-6): They’ll clinch the NFC East with a win over the Buccaneers, or with a loss by the Eagles to the Texans. Two wins (Bucs, at Giants) and two Bears losses would give the Cowboys the No. 3 seed.

Seahawks (8-6): A win in one of two final home games against the Chiefs and Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth. One loss could relegate the Seahawks to the No. 6 seed.

Vikings (7-6-1): With Washington losing on Saturday, the Vikings can clinch at least the sixth seed on Sunday by beating the Lions, if the Eagles lose to the Texans. A Vikings win and a Seattle loss to the Chiefs would move Minnesota to the No. 5 spot, pending Week 17.

Eagles (7-7): Two wins (vs. Texans, at Washington) plus a Vikings loss would give the Eagles the No. 6 seed. The fifth slot is also possible, but the Seahawks would have to lose twice for the Eagles to finish that high. The fourth seed, and the division title, can return to Philly if the Eagles win twice, and if the Cowboys lose to Tampa and the Giants.

Washington (7-8): Barely alive after blowing a lead at Tennessee, Washington needs to see the Eagles lose to the Texans or both the Vikings lose to the Lions and the Seahawks lose to the Chiefs. Washington can get in if the Vikings lose twice, if the Eagles lose to the Texans on Sunday, and if Washington beats the Eagles next Sunday. Washington also can get in if the Eagles lose today, Washington beats the Eagles next Sunday, the Seahawks lose twice, and Washington secures the strength-of-victory tiebreaker.

Panthers (6-8): Carolina’s slim playoff hopes evaporate with one more loss or with one Minnesota win. The Panthers can finagle a berth if they win twice, if the Vikings lose twice, if the Eagles lose to the Texans this Sunday, and if the Eagles beat Washington next Sunday.