Full NBA Draft Order: Team-by-Team Pick Order for the First Round

The ping pongs at the NBA draft lottery were drawn Tuesday night in Chicago, and the full draft order will be set.

Tuesday's lottery decided the draft position for the first 14 teams, whereas record was used to determine the position for the rest of the league.

The draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Check out Jeremy Woo's Big Board for both rounds of the 2018 NBA draft here.

Here's the complete draft order for the 2018 NBA draft with their records from last season.