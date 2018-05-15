Full NBA Draft Order: Team-by-Team Pick Order for the First Round
The ping pongs at the NBA draft lottery were drawn Tuesday night in Chicago, and the full draft order will be set.
Tuesday's lottery decided the draft position for the first 14 teams, whereas record was used to determine the position for the rest of the league.
The draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Here's the complete draft order for the 2018 NBA draft with their records from last season.
Phoenix Suns (21–61)
Sacramento Kings (27–55)
Atlanta Hawks (24–58)
Memphis Grizzlies (22–60)
Dallas Mavericks (24–58)
Orlando Magic (25–57)
Chicago Bulls (27–55)
Cleveland Cavaliers (50–32)
New York Knicks (29–53)
Philadelphia 76ers (52–30)
Charlotte Hornets (36–46)
LA Clippers (42–40)
LA Clippers (42–40)
Denver Nuggets (46–36)
Phoenix Suns via Miami Heat (44-38)
Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
Atlanta Hawks via Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
Minnesota Timberwolves via Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34)
Utah Jazz (48-34)
Chicago Bulls via New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
Indiana Pacers (48-34)
Portland Trail Blazers (49-33)
Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)
Philadelphia 76ers (52-30)
Boston Celtics (55-27)
Golden State Warriors (58-24)
Brooklyn Nets via Toronto Raptors (59-23)
Atlanta Hawks via Houston Rockets (65-17)