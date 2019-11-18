Full Miami results, final NASCAR Cup season standings

Kyle Busch closed out the 2019 NASCAR Cup season with both the win and the championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch becomes the sixth consecutive driver who has won the season finale in order to win the championship since the current playoff format began in 2014.

Here’s a quick recap of the overall outcome of Sunday’s race:

RESULTS:

Kyle Busch won his second career NASCAR Cup championship, snapping a 21-race winless streak in the process, to win Sunday’s season-ending Ford EcoBoost 400.

It’s the final time the season-ending race will be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway (for at least the forseeable future).

Busch made it a 1-2-3 Joe Gibbs Racing finish, with fellow Championship 4 driver Martin Truex Jr. finishing second, followed by teammate Erik Jones. Their other teammate, Championship 4 contender Denny Hamlin, finished 10th.

In-between, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick, the only Championship 4 driver not under the JGR umbrella, finished fourth.

Last year’s champion, Joey Logano, who came up short last week of reaching the championship round at Miami, finished fifth.

FINAL 2019 STANDINGS:

Kyle Busch broke one streak – coming into Sunday’s race winless in his last 21 starts – but extended another:

Since the current playoff format was implemented in 2014, each NASCAR Cup champion has won the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim the championship trophy.

Busch now becomes the sixth driver to essentially win the double-double, so to speak.

He also finishes No. 1 in the final season standings, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (five points back), Kevin Harvick (-7) and Denny Hamlin (-13).

As for the rest of the 16 original playoff contenders and how they finished: Joey Logano (fifth), Ryan Blaney (sixth), Kyle Larson (seventh), Brad Keselowski (eighth), Clint Bowyer (ninth), Chase Elliott (10th), William Byron (11th), Alex Bowman (12th), Kurt Busch (13th), Aric Almirola (14th), Ryan Newman (15th) and Erik Jones (16th).

Lastly, the countdown for the 2020 season has already begun, with the Daytona 500 slated to be run on February 16.

