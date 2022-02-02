Full look at Texas’ stellar offensive line class for the 2022 recruiting cycle

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood hit it out of the park this offseason.

After being one of the weakest position groups on the team last season, the Longhorns went out and signed arguably the best offensive line haul in program history for the 2022 class.

If you add in five-star Devon Campbell, who is very likely to sign with Texas on Feb. 2, three of the top four highest rated signees in the class will be offensive lineman.

The class will provide Texas with much more depth, along with a few players who could be considered diamonds in the rough. Three-star prospect Cameron Williams could find himself securing a starting role sooner rather than later.

Six offensive lineman have already signed with Texas, while Campbell would mark the seventh. A couple of them are expected to compete for a starting role the minute that they step foot on campus.

Here’s a look at Texas’ potential offensive line haul for 2022:

Connor Robertson

247Sports rating: 0.8742

6-foot-4, 296-pound interior offensive lineman

Three-star prospect

Cameron Williams

247Sports rating: 0.8844

6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle

Three-star prospect

Cole Hutson

247Sports rating: 0.8924

6-foot-5, 312-pound interior offensive lineman

Four-star prospect

Malik Agbo

247Sports rating: 0.9022

6-foot-5.5, 320-pound offensive tackle

Four-star prospect

Neto Umeozulu

247Sports rating: 0.9602

6-foot-4, 285-pound interior offensive lineman

Four-star prospect

Kelvin Banks

247Sports rating: 0.9844

6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle

Five-star prospect

Devon Campbell (target)

247Sports rating: 0.9946

6-foot-3, 310-pound interior offensive lineman

Five-star prospect

