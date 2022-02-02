Full look at Texas’ stellar offensive line class for the 2022 recruiting cycle
Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood hit it out of the park this offseason.
After being one of the weakest position groups on the team last season, the Longhorns went out and signed arguably the best offensive line haul in program history for the 2022 class.
If you add in five-star Devon Campbell, who is very likely to sign with Texas on Feb. 2, three of the top four highest rated signees in the class will be offensive lineman.
The class will provide Texas with much more depth, along with a few players who could be considered diamonds in the rough. Three-star prospect Cameron Williams could find himself securing a starting role sooner rather than later.
Six offensive lineman have already signed with Texas, while Campbell would mark the seventh. A couple of them are expected to compete for a starting role the minute that they step foot on campus.
Here’s a look at Texas’ potential offensive line haul for 2022:
Connor Robertson
110% Committed. Hook ‘em horns. #allgasnobrakes pic.twitter.com/1uKTbIgdKH
— Connor Robertson (@ConnorRob72) July 3, 2021
247Sports rating: 0.8742
6-foot-4, 296-pound interior offensive lineman
Three-star prospect
Cameron Williams
Home🧡 pic.twitter.com/DwsEZWhofU
— Cameron Williams (@BigCamWill) December 12, 2021
247Sports rating: 0.8844
6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle
Three-star prospect
Cole Hutson
— Cole Hutson #70 (@colehutson22) July 3, 2021
247Sports rating: 0.8924
6-foot-5, 312-pound interior offensive lineman
Four-star prospect
Malik Agbo
I’m coming Home!!!!🤘🏾🧡 @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/8DHmVtCGO8
— Malik Agbo👾 (@malik_agbo) December 15, 2021
247Sports rating: 0.9022
6-foot-5.5, 320-pound offensive tackle
Four-star prospect
Neto Umeozulu
Welcome to the family Neto Umeozulu! 🤘 (@neto_umeozulu) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/vACFv2rKhJ
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports rating: 0.9602
6-foot-4, 285-pound interior offensive lineman
Four-star prospect
Kelvin Banks
Staying home ‼️HOOK’EM pic.twitter.com/1oQ24Vxwl8
— Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) December 11, 2021
247Sports rating: 0.9844
6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle
Five-star prospect
Devon Campbell (target)
February 3rd 🤝. ( no interviews) #AGTG pic.twitter.com/8JJKArQfNO
— Devon J. Campbell (@d1campbell_) December 15, 2021
247Sports rating: 0.9946
6-foot-3, 310-pound interior offensive lineman
Five-star prospect
