A full look at Texas football’s 2024 SEC schedule

The Texas Longhorns’ SEC schedule for the 2024 season has been released, and it’s not terrible.

Texas’ inaugural season in the SEC will start off with a home game against Colorado State and end with a trip to College Station versus Texas A&M.

The hardest part of the Longhorns’ schedule is the back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Georgia. Luckily, the Texas-Oklahoma game is at a neutral site, and Texas gets to host the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

My early prediction for Texas’ 2024 season is 11-1, which would be monumental for the Longhorns and seemingly secure a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff format.

Here is the full schedule and a prediction for the Longhorns in 2024.

August 31: Colorado State at Texas

Colorado State will travel to Austin for the first game of the year for Texas, and the Longhorns should win by at least 30 points. Colorado State went 5-7 this year in the Mountain West and finished 8th place.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 1-0

September 7: Texas at Michigan

In Week 2, Texas must travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan is currently ranked No. 1 in the country and will play Alabama in the College Football Playoff. The Big House is arguably the toughest stadium to play in, and I think Michigan beats Texas by a touchdown.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 1-1

September 14: UTSA at Texas

UTSA has been on the rise for a few years now. Head coach Jeff Traylor has resurrected the program and made the Roadrunners a formidable opponent. UTSA finished the 2023 season with an 8-4 record and third place finish in the AAC. My prediction is that Texas will still win by multiple scores.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 2-1

September 21: UL-Monroe at Texas

UL-Monroe is not a good football team. The Warhawks ended the 2023 season with a 2-10 record and seventh place finish in the Sun Belt Conference. If Texas doesn’t win by 50 points, I would be shocked.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 3-1

September 28: Mississippi State at Texas

Texas will play their first-ever SEC game on Sept. 28 when Mississippi travels to Austin. MSU had a disappointing 2023 season and finished 5-7 in the SEC West. The Longhorns should win by multiple scores over the Bulldogs.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 4-1

October 12: Oklahoma vs Texas

It’s the same rivalry, just a tad bit different. The Longhorns and Sooners will both be playing in their first season as members of the SEC and will meet again as usual. I think Texas will avenge the 2023 loss and win by two touchdowns over an Oklahoma team without Dillon Gabriel.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 5-1

October 19: Georgia at Texas

Georgia will travel to Austin and play Texas on Oct. 19 in one of the biggest games of the year. Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game and was left out of the CFP with just one loss. Texas has been a juggernaut at home, and they will beat the Bulldogs by one score in this prediction.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 6-1

October 26: Texas at Vanderbilt

Texas will leave their home state for the first time in six weeks when they travel to Vanderbilt. The Commodores finished 2-10 this season and seventh in the SEC East. They started off the year 2-0 but didn’t win a game after that. I predict Texas to win by two touchdowns.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 7-1

November 8: Florida at Texas

The Gators were 5-2 to start the season but quickly went downhill. Florida finished the year on a five-game losing streak and ended the season with a 5-7 record. Texas should win by at least two touchdowns.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 8-1

November 16: Texas at Arkansas

Arkansas was 4-8 this year, but their recording was somewhat deceiving. Five of their losses were by one score and Arkansas could have easily had a better record to make them bowl-eligible. The Razorbacks will be a better team in 2024, but Texas will still win.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 9-1

November 23: Kentucky at Texas

Kentucky is a good team. They finished with a 7-5 record and fourth place in the SEC East. The Wildcats will play Texas in Austin but won’t come away with a win.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 10-1

November 30: Texas at Texas A&M

The rivalry will finally be renewed. Texas will travel to College Station in November to play the Aggies for the first time in over a decade. Texas A&M fired head coach Jimbo Fisher and has lost many players to the transfer portal. I predict Texas to win by two touchdowns.

Running prediction for the Texas Longhorns: 11-1

