A full look at Brian Kelly’s updated staff entering 2023 season

Brian Kelly is entering his second year at LSU.

Last year, he was putting together a staff from scratch with few holdovers from the Ed Orgeron era. It’s a different story this year with most of the staff returning intact. There isn’t a single on-field coach who left the program.

Notably, both coordinators are back. Paired with the returning personnel, that bodes well for LSU in 2023. The biggest shakeup came on special teams with Brian Polian moving into more of a general manager-type role.

Here’s a look at who’s in the building this year on the football side and administrative side.

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Denbrock

Denbrock joined Kelly at LSU after previous experience together at Notre Dame. Denbrock’s unit had its bad days, but was efficient, especially in the run game.

He made the most of [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag]’ rushing ability and had LSU staying ahead of the chains. Some of Denbrock’s best calls came in the biggest moments.

Tight ends are his group, too, and he’s done a great job recruiting in that area.

Defensive Coordinator: Matt House

[autotag]Matt House[/autotag] returned to the SEC after spending some years in the NFL.

House’s defense relied on several transfers last year and will be doing the same this year. Except this time, he has a core of returning stars including [autotag]Harold Perkins[/autotag] and [autotag]Mekhi Wingo[/autotag].

House explored a few different packages last year with some working more than others. Overall, there were very few complaints about the work he did. Continuity should only improve the defense.

Quarterbacks: Joe Sloan

"I hope you guys got that on film" #LSU QB coach Joe Sloan (@CoachJoeSloan) showing off the hops at fall camp today! pic.twitter.com/UgzGW0MIB0 — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) August 11, 2022

Sloan was a coordinator at Louisiana Tech where he spent several years.

Getting a guy with play-calling experience who also can be an ace recruiter in Louisiana was a big get for Kelly. Sloan has two veteran QBs in the room now, and we’ll get a chance to see if he can take the group from good to elite.

Running Backs: Frank Wilson

Wilson is no stranger to the state of Louisiana. He returned to LSU as an assistant last year after head coaching stints at UTSA and McNeese. Wilson’s reputation has long been his prowess recruiting New Orleans, but he’s also produced several NFL running backs.

Wide Receivers: Cortez Hankton

Georgia PGC/WR Coach Cortez Hankton talking about their base version of Bunch Spacing. This is a great clinic for anyone who wants to learn more about UGAs different Bunch/Stack variations. https://t.co/qpjTYIH5SC https://t.co/pECKVhdFaB pic.twitter.com/6PqDr3DVPC — James Light (@JamesALight) January 7, 2022

Like Wilson, Hankton is another New Orleans guy. He’s bounced around as an assistant, coaching everywhere from the Ivy League to Vanderbilt to Georgia. He was an NFL player with several years of SEC coaching experience and was a member of Georgia’s national title-winning staff in 2021.

Hankton’s most notable achievement last season was taking [autotag]Malik Nabers[/autotag] to the next level. He had a solid recruiting haul, too.

He was the highest-paid WRs coach in the country in 2022.

Offensive Line: Brad Davis

Davis is the lone on-field assistant from Orgeron’s staff to remain at LSU. He was hired in the summer of 2021, and the results thus far have been great.

He took over a room that needed rebuilding and has given it a heavy dose of talent. Davis had two true freshmen starting at tackle last fall and he has a core group that could become one of the SEC’s best.

As a Baton Rouge native, Davis has expressed his passion for LSU on several occasions.

Defensive Line: Jamar Cain

Kelly hired Cain from Oklahoma last winter.

Cain had a good unit last year. His best work was turning Wingo into a star after he lost [autotag]Maason Smith[/autotag], who very well could have been his best player.

Cain has shown his capability as a recruiter at the high school level and in the transfer portal. He’ll have a test this year with LSU needing to replace two key pass rushers.

Cornerbacks: Robert Steeples

Robert Steeples has been added to Coach Kelly's staff as a defensive assistant coach. 🔗 https://t.co/JF25D8akXL pic.twitter.com/1NtojGiRM9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 29, 2021

Steeples was the wild card last year.

He had never coached in college before and had just one year of NFL experience. He made a name for himself coaching high school ball in St. Louis after bouncing around as a reserve player in the NFL.

He played college football at Memphis.

Steeples had a group of transfers at corner last year and will have the same in 2023. This group will be younger though, so he does have a future core in place.

Steeples is a top recruiter in the St. Louis area which has given LSU a new presence in the midwest.

Safeties: Kerry Cooks

Kerry Cooks has been added to Coach Kelly's staff as a defensive assistant coach. 🔗 https://t.co/gpUhbkLOEO pic.twitter.com/6u94xXfk4q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 10, 2021

Cooks followed Kelly to LSU after spending a couple of years as an analyst at Notre Dame. Cooks is nearing 20 years coaching experience after a solid playing career at Iowa.

LSU tried out some different thing with its safety group last year. Some of it was caused by personnel and other moves were driven by injuries. Overall, the play was good.

The group should be better this year with a couple of guys needing to make a jump.

Special Teams/Outside Linebackers: John Jancek

Jancek is the newest member of the on-field staff. He’ll be working with special teams and outside linebackers. That’s a big task this year. LSU needs to improve on special teams and replace BJ Ojulari at JACK linebacker.

Jancek has SEC experience as a defensive coordinator and has worked with Kelly in the past.

General Manager: Brian Polian

Polian doesn’t have an official title, but it seems he’ll be in a general manager-type role. This comes after LSU’s special teams struggled under Polian last year.

However, Polian is Kelly’s right-hand man and Polian leaving Baton Rouge outright was likely never in the cards. Polian brought value as a recruiter and special teams coaches typically develop a wide net of relationships.

Polain will now focus on building the roster and assist where needed. His presence is a plus for LSU’s program.

Director of Player Personnel: Will Redmond

#ThePath to the 2023 season starts next week. Excited to watch our guys compete this spring. Here come the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/K7OaspDzG1 — Will Redmond (@WillRedmond_LSU) March 1, 2023

If Polain is the GM, it suggests he’ll probably be working closely with [autotag]Will Redmond[/autotag].

This position is similar to that of a GM. College directors of player personnel are typically tasked with overseeing the scouting department and ensuring LSU’s filling holes where they open.

Redmond joined LSU in 2021 and has remained under Kelly.

Chief of Staff: Beth Rex

Last week, Nick Saban told one of his dearest friends that Brian Kelly is “one of the last great tacticians” in college coaching. Inside Kelly’s 2-point play – the same one that failed in 2014 vs. FSU. “I couldn’t watch,” said LSU chief of staff Beth Rex https://t.co/XDPI0XBp31 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 6, 2022

Chief of staff is a title more often heard in Washington, D.C., rather than a football ops building, but as these operations have grown even more complicated, having the right people on the administrative side has been critical.

Rex worked with Kelly at Notre Dame in a similar role.

Player Development: Dr. DF Arnold

How did a guy kicked out of two high schools and dismissed from his college team become one of the most important people in Brian Kelly's #LSU rebuild? Story on Dr. DF Arnold, the man LSU players go to when they need help. https://t.co/T7rhRSLR6T — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 16, 2022

LSU fans learned about Dr. Arnold after he was the subject of a Brody Miller piece in The Athletic last year.

Arnold’s job is focused on building personal relationships with the players. According to Miller, he was critical in implementing Kelly’s culture.

Noteable analysts

This is not a comprehensive list of every support staffer in the building, but just some names to know as LSU enters year two under Kelly.

Offensive analyst: Carter Sheridan

Sheridan is a veteran of the coaching industry and primarily works with receivers at LSU. He’s come in clutch on some key recruitments in other areas, including Perkins.

Defensive analyst: Bob Diaco

Diaco reunites with Kelly after serving under him as Notre Dame’s DC. He has spent time as an FBS head coach.

