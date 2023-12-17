Full list of winners at the PNC Championship
Bernhard Langer and son Jason won the 26th PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.
It's the fifth time the elder Langer has won the event, tying the record set by Raymond Floyd. Langer has now won three times with Jason and twice with son Stefan.
The event is open to major and Players Championship winners, from the PGA Tour, LPGA and PGA Tour Champions. Each player in the field is paired with a family member.
The event first began in 1995 and was called the Father-Son, but has expanded to include parents, daughters and grandkids. The winners receive the Willie Park Trophy, which is based upon the prize given in the inaugural 1860 Open Championship. It's a red leather belt with sterling silver embellishments.
Here's a look at the teams that have prevailed over the years:
2023 – Bernhard and Jason Langer
2022 – Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
2021 – John Daly and John Daly II
2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
2019 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2018 – Davis Love III and Dru Love
2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.
2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites
2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins
2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink
2012 – Davis Love III and Dru Love
2009-11 – No tournament
2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson
2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
2004 – Barry Nelson and Drew Nelson
2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin
2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler
2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus
1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles
1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.