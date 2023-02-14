Here’s the full list of upcoming Broncos free agents
The NFL’s new league year will begin on March 15, kicking off 2023 NFL free agency. Before making any cap-saving moves, the Denver Broncos are projected to have about $13.6 million worth of salary cap space this offseason.
In addition to looking for talent elsewhere, Denver might first turn its attention toward its own in-house free agents.
Here is the complete list of every Broncos player scheduled to become a free agent this spring, courtesy of Spotrac.com.
Broncos unrestricted free agents
Player
OT Calvin Anderson
OT Billy Turner
OT Cam Fleming
OL Dalton Risner
OL Tom Compton
TE Eric Tomlinson
TE Eric Saubert
TE/FB Andrew Beck
RB Latavius Murray
RB Mike Boone
RB Marlon Mack
DL Dre’Mont Jones
DL DeShawn Williams
LB Alex Singleton
LB Dakota Allen
CB Darius Phillips
DB Kareem Jackson
Broncos restricted free agents
Player
QB Brett Rypien
DB P.J. Locke
DB Esssang Bassey
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
Broncos exclusive rights free agents
Player
LB Jonas Griffith
P Corliss Waitman
Broncos general manager George Paton and new coach Sean Payton will have a “collaborative” partnership this offseason to improve the team’s roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
