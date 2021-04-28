Full list of Tennessee Titans’ picks in the 2021 NFL draft

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
All of the hype and speculation finally comes to a head on Thursday night, as the first day of the 2021 NFL draft begins on April 29 — and we’ll finally get our answer for what the Tennessee Titans will do in Round 1 and beyond.

The Titans have a ton of draft capital coming into this year’s event, with a grand total of nine picks to work with, including one in each round and a pair of selections in Round 3 and Round 6.

In case you missed it or forgot, here’s a look at where the Titans are picking in each round:

Round 1: Pick No. 22

Round 2: Pick No. 53

Round 3: Pick No. 85

Round 3: Pick No. 100 (compensatory)

Round 4: Pick No. 126

Round 5: Pick No. 166

Round 6: Pick No. 205

Round 6: Pick No. 215 (via Chiefs)

Round 7: Pick No. 232 (via Dolphins)

If the Titans end up making all nine of their selections, it will be the first draft in which the franchise has chosen that many players since 2017.

The Titans acquired their second sixth-round pick in a draft-day trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last year that included Tennessee sending their 2020 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs.

The seventh-round pick was acquired when Tennessee swapped seventh-rounders with the Miami Dolphins, while also sending 2020 first-round pick, Isaiah Wilson, to South Beach.

After the debacle that was Wilson, and with the 2020 draft class not contributing much at all in its first season, general manager Jon Robinson will have extra pressure on him to hit on his picks in 2021.

Related

Tennessee Titans trade value charts for 2021 NFL draft

Final Tennessee Titans dueling 7-round mock drafts with trades

Titans connected to linebacker, safety with 22nd pick in NFL draft

List

What Titans GM Jon Robinson said in pre-draft Zoom presser

