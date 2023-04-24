The full list of Rivals five-star players on the 2023 USC football roster

With Bear Alexander joining USC on Sunday night, the Trojans’ transfer portal rankings improved. Their collection of players who had five-star ratings as high school prospects increased by one. You might be wondering just how talented and credentialed this roster currently is. We are wondering the same thing.

It’s interesting to note various fascinating facts attached to the Trojans’ 2023 roster. These facts don’t guarantee success. They aren’t commentaries on anything. They’re just interesting pieces of information to digest and think about.

We noted this about Bear Alexander:

“Alexander, who chose to play USC on Sunday evening and gave the Trojans a huge splash in the transfer portal, is a stronger and thicker defensive lineman than Tuli is. Alexander was listed at 305 pounds as a freshman, and USC observers say he has already bulked up to 315. Tuli was 290 pounds as a junior. USC is beefing up not just in terms of depth, but size. Alexander should boost the Trojans’ run-stuffing performance, which is so crucial for all the obvious reasons, but also because college football games will have fewer plays this season due to rule changes.”

USC added a high-end piece to its roster, so you might ask: Just how many five-star recruits now play for the Trojans? We unpack the full list below:

DT BEAR ALEXANDER

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bear Alexander is, simply stated, the exact piece USC needed.

QB CALEB WILLIAMS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams will try to make history on several levels this year at USC.

QB MALACHI NELSON

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) and Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Malachi Nelson is just beginning to learn how to play at the collegiate level.

DE KOREY FOREMAN

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Korey Foreman (0) reacts after bringing down Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Will Foreman ever reach his potential — or at least come close — at USC? We’ll just have to wait and see.

WR ZACHARIAH BRANCH

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) catches a pass against defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

We all got a taste of what Branch can do at the USC spring game.

WR MARIO WILLIAMS

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) reacts after a play in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Williams will provide stability and production at wide receiver this year.

CB DOMANI JACKSON

Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson (3) chases after St. Frances Academy running back Blake Corum (24) on Friday, Sept. 14, 2019 (Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports)

New Mater Dei cornerbacks Jaylin Davies, Domani Jackson lead strong defense

Domani Jackson being healthy for a full season will be huge for the USC secondary.

RB MARSHAWN LLOYD

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Lloyd was a revelation at the USC spring game.

APB RALEEK BROWN

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) hurdles Tulane Green Wave defensive back Lance Robinson (7) during the first half in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It will be exciting to see how Brown is used this year by Lincoln Riley in the USC offensive scheme.

TE DUCE ROBINSON

Sep 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pinnacle wide receiver Duce Robinson performs a drill during practice at Pinnacle HS football field.

Duce Robinson gives USC’s offense multiple new dimensions.

THE FULL LIST

Also, #USC's 2023 roster will feature 10 — TEN — Rivals five-stars: DT Bear Alexander, QBs Caleb Williams/Malachi Nelson, DE Korey Foreman, WRs Zachariah Branch/ Mario Williams, CB Domani Jackson, RB MarShawn Lloyd, APB Raleek Brown and TE Duce Robinson. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) April 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire