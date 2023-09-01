Full list of players on Jets practice squad
The Jets filled out their 16-man practice squad Thursday with the addition of six players on top of the 10 they announced on Wednesday.
Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times during the season. If a team wants to bring up a player after those three call-ups, they have to sign that player to the active roster.
Teams may also select four players to be protected each week from being signed to another team’s active roster. Teams can pluck players from another team’s practice squad but would then count against the 53 for three weeks, even if he is released before then.
With that in mind, here are the 16 players currently on the Jets practice squad.
QB Tim Boyle
CB Craig James
LB Sam Eguavoen
S Tyreque Jones
RB Xazavian Valladay
TE Zack Kuntz
OL Adam Pankey
DL Tanzel Smart
DL Marquiss Spencer
LB Caleb Johnson
S Trey Dean
CB Nehemiah Shelton
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
DL Jalyn Holmes
OL Jason Poe
OL Ryan Swoboda