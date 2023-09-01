Full list of players on Jets practice squad

The Jets filled out their 16-man practice squad Thursday with the addition of six players on top of the 10 they announced on Wednesday.

Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times during the season. If a team wants to bring up a player after those three call-ups, they have to sign that player to the active roster.

Teams may also select four players to be protected each week from being signed to another team’s active roster. Teams can pluck players from another team’s practice squad but would then count against the 53 for three weeks, even if he is released before then.

With that in mind, here are the 16 players currently on the Jets practice squad.

QB Tim Boyle

CB Craig James

LB Sam Eguavoen

S Tyreque Jones

RB Xazavian Valladay

TE Zack Kuntz

OL Adam Pankey

DL Tanzel Smart

DL Marquiss Spencer

LB Caleb Johnson

S Trey Dean

CB Nehemiah Shelton

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

DL Jalyn Holmes

OL Jason Poe

OL Ryan Swoboda

