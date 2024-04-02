Full list of performance-based pay for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals had no players in the top 25 of those in the NFL who will receive performance-based pay bonuses this year, but many Cardinals players benefitted significantly from the system that was collectively bargained in 2002 and that is part of player benefits over and above the salary cap.

Players have been paid close to $2.4 billion since then and will receive $393.8 million this year, an average of $12.3 million per team, that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

New York Jets guard John Simpson, who played last season for the Baltimore Ravens, earned the highest amount among all players with a distribution of $974,613, which is almost double his 2023 salary.

The Cardinals player with the largest bonus is safety Ande Chachere at $471,928.70. Sixteen that played in 2023 will receive distributions of more than $300,000.

The fund is based upon a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool.

Cards Wire has obtained the entire distribution list for the Cardinals, found below. Each bonus total is rounded to the nearest dollar.

