Here’s the full list of Packers picks in the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers have nine picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The NFL released the official draft order after assigning compensatory draft picks on Tuesday. The Packers received two extra picks; a fourth-rounder for losing Corey Linsley and a seventh-rounder for losing Jamaal Williams.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has his original round picks in the first round, second round, third round, fourth round, fifth round and sixth round. He traded a sixth-round pick (No. 205) to the Houston Texans for Randall Cobb but gained a seventh-round pick from the Texans for Kadar Hollman (No. 228).

Six of the Packers’ picks will come on Day 3, including three in the seventh round.

Here are the Packers’ nine picks in the 2022 draft:

1. First round, No. 28 overall

2. Second round, No. 59 overall

3. Third round, No. 92 overall

4. Fourth round, No. 132 overall

5. Fourth round, No. 140 overall (compensatory)

6. Fifth round, No. 171 overall

7. Seventh round, No. 228 overall

8. Seventh round, No. 249 overall

9. Seventh round, No. 258 overall (compensatory)

The entire draft order can be viewed here.