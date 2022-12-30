Full list of NFL teams eliminated from 2022 playoff contention originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Playoff races are heating up across the NFL, but some teams have already seen their postseason chances crash and burn.

Bye weeks are in the rearview and there are just three weeks left in the regular season. Only a handful of teams have punched their playoff tickets and 24 of 32 NFL organizations are still in contention for postseason spots.

That leaves eight teams that have already been eliminated. Here’s a look at those squads and who could join them in the near future:

Which NFL teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

Four AFC teams and four NFC teams have been eliminated from postseason contention with less than three full weeks remaining in the season. Here’s a breakdown of which teams have been eliminated:

AFC

NFC

Which NFL teams could be eliminated in Week 17?

A few teams could see their playoff hopes come to an end in Week 17.

The Detroit Lions will be eliminated with a loss to the Chicago Bears and a Washington Commanders win over the Cleveland Browns.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will miss the playoffs if they lose to the Minnesota Vikings and either the Lions defeat the Bears or the Commanders get a win over the Browns.

Should the Commanders lose to the Browns, and the Lions and Packers both win, Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Carolina Panthers need to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to have a chance at the playoffs.

The 6-9 New Orleans Saints enter the weekend with their NFC South division title hopes still alive, but they'll need a win over the Philadelphia Eagles to have any shot at the postseason.

The Seattle Seahawks' postseason dreams will come to an end with a loss to the New York Jets along with a Commanders win over the Browns. The Jets, however, also need a victory to keep their season alive.

The Jets' division rival New England Patriots will be eliminated with a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss the playoffs with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens coupled with a victory by either the Jets or Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders need a win over the San Francisco 49ers to stave off elimination.