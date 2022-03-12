Full list of NFL players that were franchise tagged in 2022

Who was tagged in 2022?

Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

One of the first important deadlines of the NFL offseason came and went on Tuesday. Teams had to decide by 4 p.m. whether or not they would use their franchise tag.

The idea of the tag is to give a player a big pay day while also allowing the team more time to figure out a long-term deal. In recent years, players have started to dislike the tag more and more, but nonetheless, it continues to be used. In 2022, it was flexed eight times, in total.

Here’s the full rundown of players who had the franchise tag placed on them this week:

WR Davante Adams | Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams celebrates (Gannett photo)

Wide receiver franchise tag in 2022: $18.42 million

WR Chris Godwin | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14)y Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver franchise tag in 2022: $18.42 million

TE Mike Gesicki | Miami Dolphins

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end franchise tag in 2022: $10.9 million

TE David Njoku | Cleveland Browns

Browns tight end David Njoku (85) Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end franchise tag in 2022: $10.9 million

TE Dalton Schultz | Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end franchise tag in 2022: $10.9 million

OT Orlando Brown Jr. | Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lineman franchise tag in 2022: $16.6 million

OT Cam Robinson | Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lineman franchise tag in 2022: $16.6 million

S Jessie Bates | Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals cornerback Jessie Bates (30) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sport

Safety franchise tag in 2022: $12.9 million

(All franchise tag totals come via OverTheCap.com.)

