Full list of NASCAR winners in Best Driver category at the ESPY Awards
Martin Truex Jr.’s latest win — Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards — was another tally for NASCAR in the Best Driver category.
Since the ESPYs debuted in 1993, NASCAR drivers have been honored with the Best Driver Award a record 17 times. Truex, nominated for the second straight year, became the ninth stock-car racer to win at the ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award).
A full list of NASCAR winners through history at the ESPY Awards:
Driver
ESPY Wins
Years honored
4
1996, 1998, 1999, 2007
Jimmie Johnson
4
2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
3
2003, 2006, 2012
1
2016
1
2004
1
2015
Dale Jarrett
1
2000
1
2001
Martin Truex Jr.
1
2018