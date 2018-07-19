Full list of NASCAR winners in Best Driver category at the ESPY Awards Martin Truex Jr.’s latest win — Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards — was another tally for NASCAR in the Best Driver category. RELATED: Truex triumphs at ESPYs Since the ESPYs debuted in 1993, NASCAR drivers have been honored with the Best Driver Award a record 17 times. Truex, nominated for the second straight year, …

Martin Truex Jr.’s latest win — Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards — was another tally for NASCAR in the Best Driver category.

Since the ESPYs debuted in 1993, NASCAR drivers have been honored with the Best Driver Award a record 17 times. Truex, nominated for the second straight year, became the ninth stock-car racer to win at the ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award).

A full list of NASCAR winners through history at the ESPY Awards: