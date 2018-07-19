Full list of NASCAR winners in Best Driver category at the ESPY Awards

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
  • Martin Truex Jr.’s latest win — Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards — was another tally for NASCAR in the Best Driver category. RELATED: Truex triumphs at ESPYs Since the ESPYs debuted in 1993, NASCAR drivers have been honored with the Best Driver Award a record 17 times. Truex, nominated for the second straight year, …
  • Martin Truex Jr.’s latest win — Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards — was another tally for NASCAR in the Best Driver category. RELATED: Truex triumphs at ESPYs Since the ESPYs debuted in 1993, NASCAR drivers have been honored with the Best Driver Award a record 17 times. Truex, nominated for the second straight year, …
1 / 2

Full list of NASCAR winners in Best Driver category at the ESPY Awards

Martin Truex Jr.’s latest win — Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards — was another tally for NASCAR in the Best Driver category. RELATED: Truex triumphs at ESPYs Since the ESPYs debuted in 1993, NASCAR drivers have been honored with the Best Driver Award a record 17 times. Truex, nominated for the second straight year, …

Martin Truex Jr.’s latest win — Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards — was another tally for NASCAR in the Best Driver category.

RELATED: Truex triumphs at ESPYs

Since the ESPYs debuted in 1993, NASCAR drivers have been honored with the Best Driver Award a record 17 times. Truex, nominated for the second straight year, became the ninth stock-car racer to win at the ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award).

A full list of NASCAR winners through history at the ESPY Awards:

Driver

ESPY Wins

Years honored

Jeff Gordon

4

1996, 1998, 1999, 2007

Jimmie Johnson

4

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011

Tony Stewart

3

2003, 2006, 2012

Kyle Busch

1

2016

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

1

2004

Kevin Harvick

1

2015

Dale Jarrett

1

2000

Bobby Labonte

1

2001

Martin Truex Jr.

1

2018

What to Read Next