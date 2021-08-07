Full list: Michigan State football and basketball recruits (with highlights)
(Ratings by 247Sports Composite)
*Links go to highlight videos
2021 football class
Kameron Allen, TE, ***, 6-5, 220, Forney, Texas
Brandon Baldwin, OT, ***, 6-7, 315, Southfield
Antoine Booth, CB, ***, 6-0, 185, Baltimore
Ethan Boyd, OT, ***, 6-7, 285, East Lansing
Charles Brantley, CB, ***, 6-0, 160, Venice, Fla.
Carson Casteel, LB, ***, 6-3, 210, Florence, Ala.
Keon Coleman, WR, ***, 6-4, 200, Opelousas, La.
Hamp Fay, QB, ***, 6-5, 210, Fort Worth, Texas
Ma'a Gaoteote, LB, ****, 6-2, 220, Las Vegas
Michael Gravely Jr., S, ***, 6-1, 193, Cleveland
Derrick Harmon, DT, ***, 6-3, 320, Detroit
Steffan Johnson, CB, ***, 6-0, 160, Venice, Fla.
A.J. Kirk, S,***, 6-0, 200, Akron, Ohio
Alex Okelo, DE, ***, 6-5, 217, Nashville, Tenn.
Hank Pepper, LS, N/A, 6-2, 200, Chandler, Ariz.
Davion Primm, RB, ***, 6-0, 201, Oak Park
Geno VanDeMark, OL, ***, 6-5, 295, Montvale, N.J.
Tyson Watson, DE, ***, 6-6, 270, Warren
Kevin Wigenton, OL, ***, 6-5, 290, Princeton, N.J.
2021 basketball class
Jaden Akins, PG, ****, 6-3, 160, Farmington
Pierre Brooks, SG, ****, 6-5, 180, Detroit
Max Christie, SG, *****, 6-6, 185, Rolling Meadows, Ill.
2022 football class
Shannon Blair, DB/WR, 6-1, 165, Knoxville, Tenn.
Gavin Broscious, OL, 6-4, 290, Goodyear, Ariz.
Quavian Carter, DB, 6-4, 200, Leesburg, Ga.
Jaron Glover, WR, 6-3, 190, Sarasota, Fla.
Tyrell Henry, 6-0, 160, Roseville
Ashton Lepo, OL, 6-7, 270, Grand Haven
Michael Masunas, TE, 6-5, 235, Chandler, Ariz.
Braden Miller, OL, , 6-7, 290, Aurora, Colo.
Kristian Phillips, OL, 6-4, 310, Conyers, Ga.
Malik Spencer, DB, 6-2, 193, Buford, Ga.
Jack Stone, K/P, 5-11, 190, Dallas, Texas
Ade Willie, CB, ***, 6-1, 185, Bradenton, Fla.
2022 basketball class
Enoch Boakye, C, *****, 6-10, 240, Mississauga, Ont.
Tre Holloman, PG, ****, 6-2, 175, Saint Paul, Minn.
