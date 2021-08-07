Full list: Michigan State football and basketball recruits (with highlights)

Detroit Free Press Staff
·2 min read

(Ratings by 247Sports Composite)

*Links go to highlight videos

2021 football class

Kameron Allen, TE, ***, 6-5, 220, Forney, Texas

Brandon Baldwin, OT, ***, 6-7, 315, Southfield

Antoine Booth, CB, ***, 6-0, 185, Baltimore

Ethan Boyd, OT, ***, 6-7, 285, East Lansing

Charles Brantley, CB, ***, 6-0, 160, Venice, Fla.

Carson Casteel, LB, ***, 6-3, 210, Florence, Ala.

Keon Coleman, WR, ***, 6-4, 200, Opelousas, La.

Hamp Fay, QB, ***, 6-5, 210, Fort Worth, Texas

Ma'a Gaoteote, LB, ****, 6-2, 220, Las Vegas

Michael Gravely Jr., S, ***, 6-1, 193, Cleveland

Derrick Harmon, DT, ***, 6-3, 320, Detroit

Steffan Johnson, CB, ***, 6-0, 160, Venice, Fla.

A.J. Kirk, S,***, 6-0, 200, Akron, Ohio

Alex Okelo, DE, ***, 6-5, 217, Nashville, Tenn.

Hank Pepper, LS, N/A, 6-2, 200, Chandler, Ariz.

Davion Primm, RB, ***, 6-0, 201, Oak Park

Geno VanDeMark, OL, ***, 6-5, 295, Montvale, N.J.

Tyson Watson, DE, ***, 6-6, 270, Warren

Kevin Wigenton, OL, ***, 6-5, 290, Princeton, N.J.

2021 basketball class

Jaden Akins, PG, ****, 6-3, 160, Farmington

Pierre Brooks, SG, ****, 6-5, 180, Detroit

Max Christie, SG, *****, 6-6, 185, Rolling Meadows, Ill.

2022 football class

Shannon Blair, DB/WR, 6-1, 165, Knoxville, Tenn.

Gavin Broscious, OL, 6-4, 290, Goodyear, Ariz.

Quavian Carter, DB, 6-4, 200, Leesburg, Ga.

Jaron Glover, WR, 6-3, 190, Sarasota, Fla.

Tyrell Henry, 6-0, 160, Roseville

Ashton Lepo, OL, 6-7, 270, Grand Haven

Michael Masunas, TE, 6-5, 235, Chandler, Ariz.

Braden Miller, OL, , 6-7, 290, Aurora, Colo.

Kristian Phillips, OL, 6-4, 310, Conyers, Ga.

Malik Spencer, DB, 6-2, 193, Buford, Ga.

Jack Stone, K/P, 5-11, 190, Dallas, Texas

Ade Willie, CB, ***, 6-1, 185, Bradenton, Fla.

2022 basketball class

Enoch Boakye, C, *****, 6-10, 240, Mississauga, Ont.

Tre Holloman, PG, ****, 6-2, 175, Saint Paul, Minn.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football and basketball recruits (with highlights)

