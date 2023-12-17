Full list of medalists at 2023 Beast of the East wrestling tournament
Blair Academy regained the throne at the nation’s premier high school wrestling Tournament on Sunday.
After skipping the prestigious Beast of the East tournament last December for the national duals in New Orleans, the country's most storied program ascended back to the top of the podium to claim the team title at the 31st annual Beast of the East at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center.
Blair, paced by five champions and 11 total medalists, finished with 282.5 points, ahead of runner-up Faith Christian Academy (190.5), and Malvern Prep (189.5). It was the 26th title for the Bucs and their first since 2021 when they won 21 straight.
St. Joseph Regional finished fourth overall with 177 points. Junior Ryan Burton (175) won his first title just weeks after claiming the Super 32. The Green Knights were paced by seven medalists.
Delbarton, last year’s team champions, finished in sixth place with 116.5 points. Sophomore Jayden James (138) captured his first title.
It was a banner showing by New Jersey competitors as a total of 45 wrestlers earned medals.
In addition to the Blair quintet, James and Burton, two-time New Jersey state champion Anthony Knox (126) of St. John Vianney repeated and Harvey Ludington of Brick Memorial captured the 190-pound crown.
Here are the 112 wrestlers who reached the podium:
106 pounds
First place: Joe Bachmann, Faith Christian Academy
Second place: Cameron Sontz, Delbarton
Third place: Vincenzo Anello, Blair Academy
Fourth place: McGettigan Liam, Gilman School
Fifth place: Alex Diaz, Council Rock North
Sixth place: Julian Rios, Phillips Academy
Seventh place: Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon
Eighth place: Charles Esposito, St Joseph Regional
113 pounds
First place: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame
Second place: JoJo Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain
Third place: Gabriel Ballard, Northampton
Fourth place: Nikos Filipos, Wyoming Seminary
Fifth place: Jon McGinty, St Joseph Regional
Sixth place: Kole Davidheiser, Faith Christian Academy
Seventh place: Anthony DiAndrea, Watchung Hills
Eighth place: Michael Batista, Blair Academy
120 pounds
First place: Leo DeLuca, Blair Academy
Second place: Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon
Third place: Landon Sidun, Norwin
Fourth place: Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic
Fifth place: Mason Jakob, Dobyns Bennett
Sixth place: Mikey Batista, St Joseph Regional
Seventh place: Mason Ziegler, Quakertown
Eighth place: Logan Brzozowski, Seton Hall Prep
126 pounds
First place: Anthony Knox, St John Vianney
Second place: Sammy Spaulding, Camden Catholic
Third place: Sebastian Ortega, Howell
Fourth place: Ryan DeGeorge, Delbarton
Fifth place: Ethan Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain
Sixth place: Evan Sanati (Brentsville)
Seventh place: Brian Melamud, Bergen Catholic
Eighth place: Jackson Slotnick, Williamstown
132 pounds
First place: Matthew Lopes, Blair Academy
Second place: Caedyn Ricciardi, St Peter Prep
Third place: Nick Oneill, Malvern Prep
Fourth place: Carson Walsh, Pope John Sparta
Fifth place: Gunner Andrick, Point Pleasant
Sixth place: Jarvis Little, Summit
Seventh place: Anthony Mutarelli, Council Rock South
Eighth place: Xavier Ortega, Howell
138 pounds
First place: Jayden James, Delbarton
Second place: William Dekraker, Blair Academy
Third place: Tahir Parkins, Nazareth
Fourth place: Carter Nogle, Mount St Joes
Fifth place: Anthony Lucchiani, Sherando
Sixth place: Tyler Traves, Mountain View
Seventh place: Jack Myers, Morristown
Eighth place: Jake Zaltsman, St. John Vianney
144 pounds
First place: Jack Consiglio, Malvern Prep
Second place: Chase Van Hoven, Brooke Point
Third place: Logan Rozynski, Blair Academy
Fourth place: Sonny Amato, Rumson-Fair Haven
Fifth place: Noah Nininger, Staunton River
Sixth place: Tyson Sherlock, Gilman School
Seventh place: Maddox Shaw. Thomas Jefferson
Eighth place: Landon Desselle, Summit
150 pounds
First place: Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic
Second place: Collin Gaj, Quakertown
Third place: Chase Hontz, Faith Christian Academy
Fourth place: Thomas Stofka, First Colonial
Fifth place: Casper Stewart, Attica Batavia
Sixth place: Jonathan Fuller, St Peter Prep
Seventh place: Carson Main, Riverbend
Eighth place: Gabe Logan, Delbarton
157 pounds
First place: Paul Ognissanti, Blair Academy
Second place: Charlie Scanlan, Bethlehem Catholic
Third place: Ryan Ford, Bergen Catholic
Fourth place: Nathan Rickards, Malvern Prep
Fifth place: Kage Jones, Camden Catholic
Sixth place: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson
Seventh place: Max Stein, Faith Christian Academy
Eighth place: Benjamin Weader, Chantilly
165 pounds
First place: William Henckel, Blair Academy
Second place: Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin
Third place: Jordan Chapman, Cranford
Fourth place: Emmitt Sherlock, Gilman School
Fifth place: Kendrick Hodge. Somerset
Sixth place: Nick Singer, Faith Christian Academy
Seventh place: Noah Hall, Liberty Bealeton
Eighth place: Dominic Sumpolec, Notre Dame
175 pounds
First place: Ryan Burton, St Joseph Regional
Second place: Adam Waters, Faith Christian Academy
Third place: Gage Wright, Parkersburg South
Fourth place: Haden Bottiglieri, Belmont Hill
Fifth place: Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South
Sixth place: Peter Snyder, Blair Academy
Seventh place: Isael Perez, Northfield Mt Hermon
Eighth place: Jake Stacey, Green Hill
190 pounds
First place: Harvey Ludington, Brick Memorial
Second place: Danny Rella, Paramus Catholic
Third place: Nick Wehmeyer, Malvern Prep
Fourth place: Landon Jobber-Spence, Staunton River
Fifth place: Vincenzo LaValle, Hanover Park
Sixth place: Kaleb Jackson, St Joseph Regional
Seventh place: Pantaleo Varga, Bergen Catholic
Eighth place: Cash Colbert, St Paul VI Catholic
215 pounds
First place: James Miller, Salesianum
Second place: Hudson Skove, Rumson-Fair Haven
Third place: Brian Christie, St Joseph Metuchen
Fourth place: Aidan Schlett, St Joseph Regional
Fifth place: Dylan Greenstein, Northfield Mt Hermon
Sixth place: Stosh Zalota, Malvern Prep
Seventh place: Jason Singer, Faith Christian Academy
Eighth place: Charles Weidman, Xavier
285 pounds
First place: Carter Neves, Blair Academy
Second place: Sean Kinney, Nazareth
Third place: Calvin Lachman, Quakertown
Fourth place: Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View
Fifth place: Rocco Dellagatta, St Joseph Regional
Sixth place: Mark Effendian, Faith Christian Academy
Seventh place: Ben Shue, Bergen Catholic
Eighth place: James Bechter, Northfield Mt Hermon
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Beast of the East 2023 results: List of medalists