Full list of medalists at 2023 Beast of the East wrestling tournament

Sussex Central's Gabe Cannon (left) maneuvers against #5 seed Ryan Burton of St Joseph’s Regional (NJ) before Burton won by 14-1 major decision at 175 pounds during the second round of the Beast of the East tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Blair Academy regained the throne at the nation’s premier high school wrestling Tournament on Sunday.

After skipping the prestigious Beast of the East tournament last December for the national duals in New Orleans, the country's most storied program ascended back to the top of the podium to claim the team title at the 31st annual Beast of the East at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center.

Blair, paced by five champions and 11 total medalists, finished with 282.5 points, ahead of runner-up Faith Christian Academy (190.5), and Malvern Prep (189.5). It was the 26th title for the Bucs and their first since 2021 when they won 21 straight.

St. Joseph Regional finished fourth overall with 177 points. Junior Ryan Burton (175) won his first title just weeks after claiming the Super 32. The Green Knights were paced by seven medalists.

Delbarton, last year’s team champions, finished in sixth place with 116.5 points. Sophomore Jayden James (138) captured his first title.

It was a banner showing by New Jersey competitors as a total of 45 wrestlers earned medals.

In addition to the Blair quintet, James and Burton, two-time New Jersey state champion Anthony Knox (126) of St. John Vianney repeated and Harvey Ludington of Brick Memorial captured the 190-pound crown.

Here are the 112 wrestlers who reached the podium:

106 pounds

First place: Joe Bachmann, Faith Christian Academy

Second place: Cameron Sontz, Delbarton

Third place: Vincenzo Anello, Blair Academy

Fourth place: McGettigan Liam, Gilman School

Fifth place: Alex Diaz, Council Rock North

Sixth place: Julian Rios, Phillips Academy

Seventh place: Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon

Eighth place: Charles Esposito, St Joseph Regional

113 pounds

First place: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame

Second place: JoJo Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain

Third place: Gabriel Ballard, Northampton

Fourth place: Nikos Filipos, Wyoming Seminary

Fifth place: Jon McGinty, St Joseph Regional

Sixth place: Kole Davidheiser, Faith Christian Academy

Seventh place: Anthony DiAndrea, Watchung Hills

Eighth place: Michael Batista, Blair Academy

120 pounds

First place: Leo DeLuca, Blair Academy

Second place: Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon

Third place: Landon Sidun, Norwin

Fourth place: Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic

Fifth place: Mason Jakob, Dobyns Bennett

Sixth place: Mikey Batista, St Joseph Regional

Seventh place: Mason Ziegler, Quakertown

Eighth place: Logan Brzozowski, Seton Hall Prep

Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney defeated Daniel Jones of Delbarton 10-2 in their 120 lbs. final at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships in Atlantic City on March 4, 2023.

126 pounds

First place: Anthony Knox, St John Vianney

Second place: Sammy Spaulding, Camden Catholic

Third place: Sebastian Ortega, Howell

Fourth place: Ryan DeGeorge, Delbarton

Fifth place: Ethan Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain

Sixth place: Evan Sanati (Brentsville)

Seventh place: Brian Melamud, Bergen Catholic

Eighth place: Jackson Slotnick, Williamstown

132 pounds

First place: Matthew Lopes, Blair Academy

Second place: Caedyn Ricciardi, St Peter Prep

Third place: Nick Oneill, Malvern Prep

Fourth place: Carson Walsh, Pope John Sparta

Fifth place: Gunner Andrick, Point Pleasant

Sixth place: Jarvis Little, Summit

Seventh place: Anthony Mutarelli, Council Rock South

Eighth place: Xavier Ortega, Howell

Delbarton head coach Brian Stoll congratulates Jayden James after his win over Mikey Bautista of Saint Joseph Regional (not pictured) in a 113-pound bout during the boys' wrestling team state finals at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

138 pounds

First place: Jayden James, Delbarton

Second place: William Dekraker, Blair Academy

Third place: Tahir Parkins, Nazareth

Fourth place: Carter Nogle, Mount St Joes

Fifth place: Anthony Lucchiani, Sherando

Sixth place: Tyler Traves, Mountain View

Seventh place: Jack Myers, Morristown

Eighth place: Jake Zaltsman, St. John Vianney

144 pounds

First place: Jack Consiglio, Malvern Prep

Second place: Chase Van Hoven, Brooke Point

Third place: Logan Rozynski, Blair Academy

Fourth place: Sonny Amato, Rumson-Fair Haven

Fifth place: Noah Nininger, Staunton River

Sixth place: Tyson Sherlock, Gilman School

Seventh place: Maddox Shaw. Thomas Jefferson

Eighth place: Landon Desselle, Summit

150 pounds

First place: Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic

Second place: Collin Gaj, Quakertown

Third place: Chase Hontz, Faith Christian Academy

Fourth place: Thomas Stofka, First Colonial

Fifth place: Casper Stewart, Attica Batavia

Sixth place: Jonathan Fuller, St Peter Prep

Seventh place: Carson Main, Riverbend

Eighth place: Gabe Logan, Delbarton

157 pounds

First place: Paul Ognissanti, Blair Academy

Second place: Charlie Scanlan, Bethlehem Catholic

Third place: Ryan Ford, Bergen Catholic

Fourth place: Nathan Rickards, Malvern Prep

Fifth place: Kage Jones, Camden Catholic

Sixth place: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson

Seventh place: Max Stein, Faith Christian Academy

Eighth place: Benjamin Weader, Chantilly

165 pounds

First place: William Henckel, Blair Academy

Second place: Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin

Third place: Jordan Chapman, Cranford

Fourth place: Emmitt Sherlock, Gilman School

Fifth place: Kendrick Hodge. Somerset

Sixth place: Nick Singer, Faith Christian Academy

Seventh place: Noah Hall, Liberty Bealeton

Eighth place: Dominic Sumpolec, Notre Dame

175 pounds

First place: Ryan Burton, St Joseph Regional

Second place: Adam Waters, Faith Christian Academy

Third place: Gage Wright, Parkersburg South

Fourth place: Haden Bottiglieri, Belmont Hill

Fifth place: Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South

Sixth place: Peter Snyder, Blair Academy

Seventh place: Isael Perez, Northfield Mt Hermon

Eighth place: Jake Stacey, Green Hill

Brick Memorial Harvey Ludington lost to Simon Luis of Delbarton 3-2 in their 175 lbs. final at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships in Atlantic City on March 4, 2023.

190 pounds

First place: Harvey Ludington, Brick Memorial

Second place: Danny Rella, Paramus Catholic

Third place: Nick Wehmeyer, Malvern Prep

Fourth place: Landon Jobber-Spence, Staunton River

Fifth place: Vincenzo LaValle, Hanover Park

Sixth place: Kaleb Jackson, St Joseph Regional

Seventh place: Pantaleo Varga, Bergen Catholic

Eighth place: Cash Colbert, St Paul VI Catholic

215 pounds

First place: James Miller, Salesianum

Second place: Hudson Skove, Rumson-Fair Haven

Third place: Brian Christie, St Joseph Metuchen

Fourth place: Aidan Schlett, St Joseph Regional

Fifth place: Dylan Greenstein, Northfield Mt Hermon

Sixth place: Stosh Zalota, Malvern Prep

Seventh place: Jason Singer, Faith Christian Academy

Eighth place: Charles Weidman, Xavier

285 pounds

First place: Carter Neves, Blair Academy

Second place: Sean Kinney, Nazareth

Third place: Calvin Lachman, Quakertown

Fourth place: Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View

Fifth place: Rocco Dellagatta, St Joseph Regional

Sixth place: Mark Effendian, Faith Christian Academy

Seventh place: Ben Shue, Bergen Catholic

Eighth place: James Bechter, Northfield Mt Hermon

