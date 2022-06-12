Full list of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ inductees into the College Football Hall of Fames

A pair of former Iowa Hawkeyes recently found their names included on the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Iowa tight end Dallas Clark and Hawkeye offensive tackle Robert Gallery were listed on the National Football Foundation’s ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Of course, Clark finished his career in 17th place on Iowa’s career receiving list with 1,281 yards on 81 receptions in his two seasons in Iowa City playing tight end. The Twin River Valley High School product from Bode, Iowa, helped the Hawkeyes to a share of the 2002 Big Ten title and the program’s first-ever 11-win season.

He also holds the record for the longest pass reception in school history, hauling in a 95-yard touchdown grab against Purdue during the 2002 season. In 2002, Clark was a consensus All-American and the recipient of the John Mackey Award, which is presented to the country’s top tight end annually.

Clark was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 24th pick of the first round in the 2003 NFL draft. In his 11 seasons as a professional, Clark reeled in 505 passes for 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, in 2003, Gallery was a consensus All-American and awarded the Outland Trophy, which is bestowed annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. He was a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection and helped anchor Iowa’s offensive line during its undefeated trek through Big Ten play in 2002. Gallery also helped lead Iowa to another 10-win season in 2003.

After being drafted by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 2 pick in the 2004 NFL draft, Gallery played eight seasons in the NFL and started in 103 of the 104 games he appeared in.

That duo will hopefully see their names called into the College Football Hall of Fame soon and join an illustrious list of former Hawkeyes that already have their seat at the table.

How many former Iowa Hawkeyes have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fames? Here’s a look at the complete list below of National Football Foundation and Helms Athletic Foundation College Football Hall of Fame inductees.

Story continues

Eddie Anderson, Head coach (1939-42, 1946-49)

F.W. Kent/ Press-Citizen

Eddie Anderson, who had two stints as Iowa’s head football coach, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971. Anderson’s tenures as the Hawkeye head football coach were separated by his service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during World War II.

In his first season in 1939, Anderson guided the Hawkeyes to a 6-1-1 record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten. This team earned the nickname the “Ironmen” for the legendary offseason workouts Anderson put them through to morph the program’s culture.

Over his two stints, Anderson compiled a 35-33-2 overall record and a 21-24-2 mark in Big Ten play. His 35 wins rank fifth all-time among Iowa head coaches.

Earl Banks, as Morgan State head coach (1960-73)

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Earl Banks played guard at Iowa during the 1946-49 seasons. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his work as the Morgan State head football coach in 1992. Banks served as Morgan State’s head coach from the 1960-73 seasons and tallied a 96-31-2 record.

Aubrey 'Aub' Devine, quarterback 1919-1921

Register file photo, Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Aubrey “Aub” Devine was the Hawkeyes’ quarterback during the 1919-1921 seasons. The Des Moines, Iowa, native led Iowa in rushing, passing and scoring in both the 1919 and 1920 seasons and his drop-kick field goal in 1921 snapped the Irish’s 20-game winning streak in a 10-7 Iowa victory. He was the captain of that 1921 Big Ten championship team.

Devine was selected as a first-team All-Big Ten player all three years at Iowa and was a consensus All-American in 1921. He was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1973.

Randy Duncan, quarterback 1956-58

Rodney White/The Register

As the Hawkeyes’ quarterback, Randy Duncan guided Iowa to Big Ten championships in the 1956 and 1958 seasons. Duncan was a unanimous All-American, finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, won the Walter Camp Trophy and was named the Helms Foundation Player of the Year in 1958.

A two-time All-Big Ten quarterback, Duncan led the league in passing as a senior and was the No. 1 choice in the 1958 NFL draft. Duncan was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1997.

Forest 'Evy' Evashevski, head coach 1952-60

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Forest “Evy” Evashevski oversaw the program from the 1952-60 seasons and had one of the most decorated tenures in Iowa history. Evashevski finished with a 52-27-4 overall record and a 33-21-2 mark in Big Ten play. His 52 wins rank third all-time in Hawkeye head coaching history and his teams won three Big Ten titles.

The 1956 team was recognized as national champions by the College Football Researchers Association after a 9-1 finish and Rose Bowl victory over Oregon State.

The 1958 Hawkeyes were also recognized as national champions by the Football Writers Association of America after registering an 8-1-1 record and another Rose Bowl win over California. They were also awarded the Grantland Rice Trophy by Look Magazine, symbolic of the national football championship.

In 1960, Iowa shared the Big Ten title with Minnesota and compiled an 8-1 record. The Hawkeyes were recognized as national champions by four different research outlets, including Berryman, Boand System, Litkenhous, and the Sagarin Ratings.

Evashevski was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2000.

Hayden Fry, head coach 1979-98

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Fry led the Hawkeyes from the 1979-98 seasons and is synonymous with the modern era of Iowa football. When he arrived in Iowa City in December of 1978, Fry found a program in need of a performance and image overhaul. Enter the creation of the Tigerhawk logo.

Fry guided the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten titles in the 1981, 1985 and 1990 seasons. He ended his time in Iowa City with an overall record of 143-89-6 and a Big Ten mark of 96-51-8. That .648 conference winning percentage is the highest in program history. His 143 wins now rank second all-time behind only current Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

Cal Jones, guard 1953-55

File photo, Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cal Jones was the first two-time consensus All-American in Iowa history and was the winner of the Outland Trophy in 1955, which is awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman. A three-time first-team All-Big Ten pick, his No. 62 is one of two retired numbers for the Hawkeyes. He was inducted into the Helms Foundation Hall of Fame in 1980.

Howard Jones, head coach 1916-23

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Howard Jones was Iowa’s head football coach during the 1916-23 seasons and his teams compiled a 42-17-1 overall record, including a 21-12 mark in Big Ten play. His 42 wins ranks fourth all-time among Hawkeye head coaches.

The 1921 and 1922 teams were both undefeated Big Ten champions. The 1921 team was the first unbeaten, untied team in program history and were recognized as national champions by research outlets Parke Davis and Billingsley Report. The 1922 team was also recognized as national champions by the Billingsley Report.

In 1923, Illinois snapped his Hawkeyes’ 20-game winning streak. Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.

Alex Karras, tackle 1955-57

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Karras was a consensus All-American and won the Outland Trophy in 1957. He was twice an Associated Press All-American, becoming the first two-time pick in that regard in Hawkeyes’ history. He was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1991.

Nile Kinnick, halfback 1937-39

Des Moines Register via USA TODAY NETWORK

Many would argue Nile Kinnick is the greatest all-time Iowa Hawkeye. To commemorate 100 years of Hawkeye football in 1989, Iowa fans selected an all-time team. Kinnick was voted Most Outstanding Player by that fan vote.

Kinnick is Iowa’s lone Heisman Trophy winner. He also won the Maxwell Trophy and Walter Camp Trophy in 1939 and was a consensus All-American. Kinnick tragically died during a training flight while serving as a United States Navy aviator during World War II.

His No. 24 is one of two retired numbers at Iowa and the stadium was renamed Kinnick Stadium in his honor in 1972. Kinnick was inducted into the Helms Foundation Hall of Fame in 1951.

Gordon Locke, fullback 1920-22

Special to the Press-Citizen

Gordon Locke was a fullback on Iowa’s undefeated and Big Ten championship winning teams in 1921 and 1922. The Denison, Iowa, native primarily played fullback and scored 72 points as a senior in 1922.

Still, he was voted as one of the defensive backs on Iowa’s all-time teams by Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jack Clarke in 1961, the fan vote in 1989 and Gannett News Service’s 2000 team.

Locke was inducted into the Helms Athletic Foundation Hall of Fame in 1960.

Chuck Long, quarterback 1981-85

Chuck Long

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck Long was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1985 in one of the closest races in the award’s history. He was a consensus All-American and won the Maxwell Trophy.

In addition, Long was the first quarterback in NCAA history to pass for more than 10,000 career yards. The three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Edward 'Slip' Madigan, head coach 1943-44

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Slip Madigan was Iowa’s head football coach during the wartime seasons of 1943 and 1944. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974.

Fred 'Duke' Slater, tackle 1918-21

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Iowa’s field bears Duke Slater’s name. A tackle during the 1918-21 seasons, Slater was a three-time All-Big Ten selection that also earned All-American honors. He helped the Hawkeyes to an unbeaten record and conference championship in 1921 and was also the longest tenured African American player in the NFL during that era, primarily for the Chicago Cardinals. Slater was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.

Larry Station, linebacker 1982-85

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Station started his final 42 games with the Hawkeyes and is the only player in Iowa history to lead the squad in tackles four times. Station garnered consensus All-American honors twice and was a finalist for the Lombardi and Butkus awards in 1985. The three-time first-team All-Big Ten pick was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bob Stoops, as Oklahoma head coach (1999-2016)

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of course, Bob Stoops was a defensive back for the Hawkeyes during the 1978-82 seasons. He was one of the Hawkeyes’ most recent inductees into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2021 for his work as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Stoops’ teams compiled a record of 191-48 and he and the Sooners won the national championship in the 2000 season. His final win actually came in Oklahoma’s Valero Alamo Bowl win over Oregon to end the 2021 college football season as he came out of retirement to help the Sooners top the Ducks, 47-32, following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC.

Andre Tippett, defensive end 1979-81

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Tippett was also inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2021. Tippett was the first consensus All-American for coach Fry and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. He holds the record for tackles for loss in a season with 20 in 1980. He was also a five-time All-Pro selection in the NFL.

Ossie Solem, head coach 1932-36

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ossie Solem registered just a 15-21-4 overall record as Iowa’s head coach during the 1932-36 seasons, but he was named to the Hall of the Helms Foundation. Solem helped mentor legendary University of Oklahoma head football coach Bud Wilkinson who went on to win three national championships with the Sooners.

Emlen Tunnell, halfback/defensive back 1946-47

David Boss-USA TODAY NETWORK

Emlen Tunnell is a member of the Hall of the Helms Foundation. He played both halfback and defensive back for Anderson’s Iowa teams during the 1946 and 1947 seasons. Tunnell was the first black player to play for the New York Giants and was also the first inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tunnell won a pair of NFL championships in 1956 and 1961.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1