Full list of Green Bay Packers free agents in 2021

The Green Bay Packers have a hefty list of free agents and precious little cap space to work with entering the 2021 offseason.

The Packers went 13-3 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season, but changes are on the horizon.

Here’s a full list of the Packers’ free agents:

C Corey Linsley

(AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)

Type: Unrestricted free agent

RB Aaron Jones

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted free agent

CB Kevin King

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Type: Unrestricted free agent

CB Chandon Sullivan

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Type: Restricted free agent

TE Robert Tonyan

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Type: Restricted free agent

WR Allen Lazard

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Type: Exclusive rights free agent

RB Jamaal Williams

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted free agent

TE Marcedes Lewis

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Type: Unrestricted free agent

DL Tyler Lancaster

Type: Restricted free agent

S Will Redmond

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted free agent

S Raven Greene

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Type: Restricted free agent

WR Malik Taylor

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Type: Exclusive rights free agent

RB Tyler Ervin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted free agent

DL Montravius Adams

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Type: Unrestricted free agent

DL Snacks Harrison

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Type: Unrestricted free agent

WR Tavon Austin

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Type: Unrestricted free agent

QB Tim Boyle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Restricted free agent

OLB Randy Ramsey

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Type: Exclusive rights free agent

OT Jared Veldheer

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted free agent

OL Lane Taylor

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted free agent

DL Billy Winn

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Type: Unrestricted free agent

OT Yosh Nijman

Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

Type: Exclusive rights free agent

CB Kabion Ento

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kabion Ento is shown Monday, August 17, 2020, during training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Type: Exclusive rights free agent

CB Parry Nickerson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Restricted free agent

LB James Burgess

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted free agent