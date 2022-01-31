Full list of Green Bay Packers free agents for 2022 offseason
The Green Bay Packers are entering the offseason with salary cap issues and a long list of pending free agents.
General manager Brian Gutekunst must find a way to fit all the puzzle pieces together while working through a situation that requires his team to shave millions and millions off the cap before the start of the new league year in mid-March.
Among the free agents are two of the team’s three All-Pros, five of the team’s wide receivers and four of the team’s cornerbacks.
Here is the full list of free agents for the Packers entering the 2022 offseason, sorted by the percentage of snaps played during the 2021 season.
Type: Unrestricted (void)
Age: 28
Percentage of snaps played: 91.6%
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 28
Percentage of snaps played: 81.6%
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 29
Percentage of snaps played: 79.4%
Type: Unrestricted (void)
Age: 26
Percentage of snaps played: 76.6%
WR Allen Lazard
Type: Restricted
Age: 26
Percentage of snaps played: 64.2%
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 26
Percentage of snaps played: 63.0%
OT Yosh Nijman
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73)
Type: Exclusive rights
Age: 25
Percentage of snaps played: 52.9%
LB Krys Barnes
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes (51)
Type: Exclusive rights
Age: 24
Percentage of snaps played: 48.8%
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 27
Percentage of snaps played: 40.8%
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 26
Percentage of snaps played: 32.3%
Type: Unrestricted (void)
Age: 27
Percentage of snaps played: 29.9%
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 27
Percentage of snaps played: 29.6%
CB Kevin King
Type: Unrestricted (void)
Age: 27
Percentage of snaps played: 28.1%
OLB Whitney Mercilus
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 31
Percentage of snaps played: 27.8%
RT Dennis Kelly
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 31
Percentage of snaps played: 27.3%
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 26
Percentage of snaps played: 26.2%
Type: Exclusive rights
Age: 25
Percentage of snaps played: 24.3%
LB Oren Burks
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 27
Percentage of snaps played: 19.0%
Type: Exclusive rights
Age: 25
Percentage of snaps played: 15.0%
CB Isaac Yiadom
Type: Unrestricted
Age: 26
Percentage of snaps played: 8.8%
OLB Chauncey Rivers
Type: Exclusive rights
Age: 25
Percentage of snaps played: 5.0%
WR Malik Taylor
Type: Exclusive rights
Age: 26
Percentage of snaps played: 2.9%
C Jake Hanson
Type: Exclusive rights
Age: 24
Percentage of snaps played: 0.5%
OLB Randy Ramsey
Type: Exclusive rights
Age: 26
Percentage of snaps played: 0.0%
