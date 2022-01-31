Full list of Green Bay Packers free agents for 2022 offseason

The Green Bay Packers are entering the offseason with salary cap issues and a long list of pending free agents.

General manager Brian Gutekunst must find a way to fit all the puzzle pieces together while working through a situation that requires his team to shave millions and millions off the cap before the start of the new league year in mid-March.

Among the free agents are two of the team’s three All-Pros, five of the team’s wide receivers and four of the team’s cornerbacks.

Here is the full list of free agents for the Packers entering the 2022 offseason, sorted by the percentage of snaps played during the 2021 season.

LB De'Vondre Campbell

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Type: Unrestricted (void)

Age: 28

Percentage of snaps played: 91.6%

OL Lucas Patrick

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 28

Percentage of snaps played: 81.6%

WR Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 29

Percentage of snaps played: 79.4%

CB Chandon Sullivan

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Type: Unrestricted (void)

Age: 26

Percentage of snaps played: 76.6%

WR Allen Lazard

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Type: Restricted

Age: 26

Percentage of snaps played: 64.2%

CB Rasul Douglas

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 26

Percentage of snaps played: 63.0%

OT Yosh Nijman

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73)

Type: Exclusive rights

Age: 25

Percentage of snaps played: 52.9%

LB Krys Barnes

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes (51)

Type: Exclusive rights

Age: 24

Percentage of snaps played: 48.8%

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 27

Percentage of snaps played: 40.8%

P Corey Bojorquez

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 26

Percentage of snaps played: 32.3%

TE Robert Tonyan

Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

Type: Unrestricted (void)

Age: 27

Percentage of snaps played: 29.9%

DL Tyler Lancaster

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 27

Percentage of snaps played: 29.6%

CB Kevin King

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Type: Unrestricted (void)

Age: 27

Percentage of snaps played: 28.1%

OLB Whitney Mercilus

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 31

Percentage of snaps played: 27.8%

RT Dennis Kelly

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 31

Percentage of snaps played: 27.3%

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 26

Percentage of snaps played: 26.2%

S Henry Black

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Exclusive rights

Age: 25

Percentage of snaps played: 24.3%

LB Oren Burks

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 27

Percentage of snaps played: 19.0%

TE Dominique Dafney

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Type: Exclusive rights

Age: 25

Percentage of snaps played: 15.0%

CB Isaac Yiadom

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 26

Percentage of snaps played: 8.8%

OLB Chauncey Rivers

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Type: Exclusive rights

Age: 25

Percentage of snaps played: 5.0%

WR Malik Taylor

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Type: Exclusive rights

Age: 26

Percentage of snaps played: 2.9%

C Jake Hanson

Green Bay Packers center Jake Hanson (67)

Type: Exclusive rights

Age: 24

Percentage of snaps played: 0.5%

OLB Randy Ramsey

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Type: Exclusive rights

Age: 26

Percentage of snaps played: 0.0%

