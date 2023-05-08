Full list of Eagles’ 2024 NFL draft picks with projected compensatory selections

The Eagles made several critical signings during the 2023 NFL free agency process, with all of the additions being one-year deals.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman watched ten contributors leave on the open market.

Thanks to his shrewd maneuvering and roster building, the Eagles are in line for four valuable compensatory picks in 2024, according to NFL.com draft expert, Lance Zierlein.

The Eagles played the compensatory pick game perfectly. They knew they would have a large number of players depart in free agency, and they didn’t add any projected qualifying free agents to the team. Philadelphia should receive the maximum number of picks, including a third-rounder for Hargrave.

The Birds were slated to have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft, but thanks to the compensatory formula, they’ll have 10.

Here’s an early look at the Eagles’ 2024 NFL draft picks.

Round 1 Eagles' own pick

Round 2 Eagles' own pick

Round 2 From Saints

Round 3 Projected compensatory pick

Round 5 From Vikings (can become fourth-round pick if conditions are met)

Round 5 From Buccaneers

Round 5 Projected compensatory pick

Round 5 Projected compensatory pick

Round 6 Eagles' own pick, or the Titans' sixth-round pick, whichever is better

Round 6 Projected compensatory pick

