Full list of Chicago Bears draft picks 2023

Full list of Bears 2023 draft picks

Now that the NFL Combine is underway, the upcoming draft is starting to garner more attention across the entire league. All eyes are on the Bears, and what they’ll do with the No. 1 pick, but obviously that’s just the start. As things stand, the Bears have eight picks to work with, but that could change at any point between now and when the Bears are officially on the clock on Apr. 27.

There’s wide speculation that Ryan Poles could trade away the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, which would net several more picks in return and change the team’s board. Further, the NFL has yet to award compensatory picks to teams who lost significant players to free agency in 2022, so the second half of the draft is still in flux. The Bears aren’t projected to be awarded any compensatory picks, but since it’s still up in the air for the entire league, we haven’t listed specific numbers for the picks in rounds four through seven. The numbers get a little funky depending where you look, since the Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick after a league investigation found they’d violated policies “pertaining to the integrity of the game,” for tanking and tampering in their pursuit of Tom Brady. Some count what would’ve been the Dolphins pick as No. 21, others say the Chargers have the No. 21 pick since they’re next.

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 55 overall (from Ravens, Roquan Smith trade)

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 4

Round 4 (from Eagles, Robert Quinn trade)

Round 5

Round 5 (from Ravens, Roquan Smith trade)

Round 7

The Bears don’t have their own second round pick since they sent it to Pittsburgh in exchange for Chase Claypool part way through last season. Their sixth round pick belongs to the Dolphins due 2021’s Jakeem Grant trade.

This is Ryan Poles’ first draft with a first round pick. Last year he didn’t have one because the Bears sent the 2022 first rounder to the Giants in the move up to select Justin Fields. Poles’ first selection came at No. 39, where he picked Kyler Gordon.

The first round of the draft begins on Apr. 27.

